Meghan Markle Overshadows Other Royal Figure’s Birthday, Royal Watchers Furious

It’s Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday, but some royal watchers are celebrating a different royal figure in a deliberate snub to the Duchess of Sussex. Markle shares her birthday with a number of famous figures, including former United States President Barack Obama as well as her husband’s great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth. Many royal fans decided to celebrate what would have been the Queen Mother’s 121st birthday instead of Markle’s, and they weren’t exactly subtle about it.
Why “#CambridgeDay” Is Trending, Too
Some even used the hashtag “#CambridgeDay” to further draw attention away from the Duchess of Sussex as a sort of protest against her. Photos of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, as well as their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The hashtag also supposedly is meant to celebrate the christening of the Duke of Cambridge.
Is It A Sincere Celebration, Or Just Pettiness?
It’s unclear if any of these people would have posted anything to social media to commemorate the Queen Mother’s birthday if it hadn’t happened to coincide with Meghan Markle’s birthday. Many royal watchers have made it no secret that they personally don’t like Markle. There are always dozens of reasons listed for this dislike, including her alleged “diva” ways, flaunting of royal protocol and traditions, as well as “Megxit,” which ultimately culminated in Prince Harry and his wife officially stepping back from their role as senior royals and moving to Markle’s native California.
Accidentally Shining A Light On Markle While Trying To Ignore Her
Honestly, it comes as no surprise that some would stoop to such petty levels in order to prove how much they don’t like Meghan Markle. Ironically, it appears that quite a lot of preparation went into making this happen.
So in a backward way, these folks wound up giving Markle attention on her birthday despite their spiteful attempts to take attention away from her. Clearly these people suffer from too much Markle on the brain. Blame that Markle Sparkle, we suppose.
