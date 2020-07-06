Is Meghan Markle “officially” pregnant? A tabloid this week says so. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the cover story of the latest Life & Style, the Duchess of Sussex is already 3 months along. “There are whispers that Meghan is expecting,” a so-called “source” says, “and that’s one reason she hasn’t been seen out much lately.” The source adds that “privately, she’s said to have told a few close pals” that she’s pregnant.
The tabloid then goes on to suggest that a second child will be a “joyful respite” from the drama of “harsh criticism from the British media” and a “publicly acknowledged feud” with Prince William. Now, the Sussexes are “already discussing baby names.” Despite several steps forward in their new lives and careers in America, the tabloid’s source alleges that lately Markle has “been trying to rest more.”
Honestly, it’s kind of a relief for Gossip Cop to be reading a tabloid story about the Sussexes that isn’t focused on dragging their names through the mud—but that still doesn’t mean it’s true. The tabloid’s sole “source,” if indeed they even exist, doesn’t appear to actually know for sure that Markle’s pregnant, seeing as they can only report “whispers” about her pregnancy. There’s no actual confirmation there — so how could they know first-hand that she and Prince Harry are discussing baby names already? The story just doesn’t make any sense.
Moreover, a couple of weeks ago it was reported that Prince Harry and Markle had signed with Harry Walker, a public speaking agency that also reps the Obamas. So to say that Markle is “trying to rest more” isn’t exactly accurate, considering how she and her husband just took a major step in their joint careers. Sure, the Duke and Duchess have been spotted out in public less – but maybe that has more to do with the fact that they’re splurging on a security team to keep invasive paparazzi away from them. So while it’s entirely possible the couple will decide to expand their family, we seriously doubt this tabloid has anything truthful to say on the matter right now.
Like every other tabloid out there, Life & Style has engaged in nonstop rumormongering about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since the Suits actress emerged on the scene as the future Duchess of Sussex. In March of this year, the outlet wrote that Tom Cruise – another longtime tabloid fixture – was tying to get Markle to co-star in his next movie. “Tom’s seen what she can do and the camera loves her,” a supposed source explained. Gossip Cop, however, reached out to our own trusted source close to Cruise, who told us the tale was completely untrue.
A month after that, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for a cover story claiming that the Sussexes were out of money and nearly homeless. “They’re crashing at a friend’s pad nearby Malibu to keep costs down and they can’t afford their dream house as of now,” another alleged insider said. That claim, as you can imagine, was also untrue: Prince Charles had already agreed to help his son out with money (non-taxpayer-funded ones, too) until he and Markle were able to achieve financial independence. Shockingly, two people with “Prince” and “Duchess” in their official titles were not nearing homelessness.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.