Meghan Markle 'Officially' Pregnant?

Moreover, a couple of weeks ago it was reported that Prince Harry and Markle had signed with Harry Walker, a public speaking agency that also reps the Obamas. So to say that Markle is “trying to rest more” isn’t exactly accurate, considering how she and her husband just took a major step in their joint careers. Sure, the Duke and Duchess have been spotted out in public less – but maybe that has more to do with the fact that they’re splurging on a security team to keep invasive paparazzi away from them. So while it’s entirely possible the couple will decide to expand their family, we seriously doubt this tabloid has anything truthful to say on the matter right now.