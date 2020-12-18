Meghan Markle Making Return To Show Business?

A Possible Suits Return?

A few months later and New Idea was at it again. It claimed Markle was “planning to resurrect her acting career” by returning to Suits. A source said “if she goes back to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world,” which is a claim that can only ever be speculative. The main issue with this story, aside from the fact that Markle is not making a “big TV comeback,” is the fact that Suits has been off the air for over a year. Markle left the series on good terms, some of her castmates even attended her wedding, but her character was still written off the show. With no comeback planned and no show to return to, Gossip Cop swiftly debunked this story.