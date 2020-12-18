Meghan Markle Making Return To Show Business?

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was best known for being a cast member on the USA series Suits. Since she and Prince Harry moved to California, she frequently is the topic of tabloid gossip surrounding a potential return to Hollywood. Markle does not seem interested in a return to acting, as the Netflix deal and subsequent podcast deal prove she’s more interested in producing and other ventures. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Markle returning to Hollywood.
Last year Woman’s Day claimed Markle and Election star Reese Witherspoon were teaming up for a new TV show. Witherspoon was “'quietly penning' a show that she would love Meghan to be part of and Meghan was keen to explore the opportunity further." This story came about because Witherspoon, who is not a writer, was doing press in London for The Morning Show. This tabloid took a radical left turn to say she actually there to meet Markle at Frogmore Cottage, which is not true. A source close to the situation confirmed to Gossip Cop that this story was fabricated.
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation star Tom Cruise had a meeting with Markle about a possible collaboration, said another publication. According to the misleading cover story from New Idea, Markle was “busted with Tom Cruise.” This tabloid constantly publishes bait and switch stories, and this one is a prime example. The cover wants you to think Markle and Cruise were up to something uncouth, but the story itself was about the two working together. This story manages to be deceitful and wrong not once, but twice. The cover photo in question was photoshopped from pictures taken two years apart. This story couldn’t be more wrong.
A few months later and New Idea was at it again. It claimed Markle was “planning to resurrect her acting career” by returning to Suits. A source said “if she goes back to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world,” which is a claim that can only ever be speculative. The main issue with this story, aside from the fact that Markle is not making a “big TV comeback,” is the fact that Suits has been off the air for over a year. Markle left the series on good terms, some of her castmates even attended her wedding, but her character was still written off the show. With no comeback planned and no show to return to, Gossip Cop swiftly debunked this story.
Once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their lucrative Netlflix deal, tabloids immediately began speculating about what shows the two would produce. A popular narrative, here from Life & Style, said they would bring cameras into their home to become reality TV stars. The “super private” royal family were said to “cringe” at the news. Markle wanted to do this reality show because she wanted to give her son Archie his “first stepping stone” into Hollywood. A so-called source said, “She can just imagine him following in her footsteps and becoming an actor.” While we still don’t know specifically what the Sussxes are working on, a spokesperson for the couple said, in no uncertain terms, “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”
