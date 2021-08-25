Meghan Markle Looking At $36 Million Payday To Return To Suits?

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her role on USA Network’s Suits. Last year, one tabloid reported a reboot of the show was in the works, and Markle was ready to return as an actress. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where Markle’s acting career stands today.

Meghan Markle Making A Return To Acting?

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States, New Idea was quick to assume it had to do with the acting opportunities available. The tabloid reported that Suits would “be the biggest TV series in the world” if Markle returned to the show, and an acting comeback had millions in store for her if she accepted the role. A “Hollywood industry expert” close to the story stated Markle was “planning to resurrect her acting career,” and Suits was the perfect opportunity.

Asking Notable Celebrities For Career Advice?

New Idea also published a story that said Markle immediately began pestering actors, including Brad Pitt, to help find her a movie role. An insider remarked that Markle was “pestering his assistants constantly” and wouldn’t stop until she “gets what she wants.” Apparently, Pitt and Markle’s relationship caused strife with Jennifer Aniston, who was “suspicious” of Markle’s intentions.

The same outlet reported in January that Markle had also met with Tom Cruise to help make an acting comeback. Apparently, Cruise’s “superstar clout” and “Scientology connections” were more than enough to get Markle back on TV.

Meghan Markle Has No Intention Of Returning To Acting

Each story claims to have “inside sources” when it comes to Markle making a return to acting. However, Gossip Cop‘s original bust on the story still remains solid a year later. The idea of Markle returning to Suits isn’t even possible, as the show stopped airing in 2019 and no mention has ever been made of restarting the program. The fact that there’s literally no show to return to makes the story completely bogus.

The tabloids love presenting Markle as the bad guy in any way possible. And when it comes to resurrecting her acting career, the pattern remains true. The narrative that Markle was bothering A-list celebrities like Pitt or Cruise isn’t believable. Considering her status and fame, Markle could essentially pick and choose whatever project she’d like to without relying on anyone’s help if she actually was looking to make a comeback.

For some reason, the tabloids love using Markle’s acting career against her, even if it means forming stories based on little to no evidence. Aside from her recent 40th birthday video, Gossip Cop currently doesn’t see any acting roles in Markle’s future.