Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

screenshot of Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits Celebrities Meghan Markle Looking At $36 Million Payday To Return To Suits?

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her role on USA Network’s Suits. Last year, one tabloid reported a reboot of the show was in the works, and Markle was ready to return as an actress. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where Markle’s acting career stands today.  Meghan Markle […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Julianne Hough in a maroon dress Celebrities Julianne Hough Regretting Divorce, Jealous Of Ex Brooks Laich’s New Girlfriend?

Is Julianne Hough regretting her divorce from Brooks Laich? One tabloid insists Hough is having second thoughts after seeing Laich with his new girlfriend. Gossip Cop investigates. Julianne Hough ‘Jealous’ of Brooks Laich’s ‘New Girl’? This week, Star reports Julianne Hough has some complicated feelings about her ex-husband, former NHL star Brooks Laich, getting back […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle Woman Turned Away From Party Bus Because Of Her Size Is Now Calling For Change

When Fallon Melillo bought a ticket to a Miami party bus, she didn't know she would be confronted with a nightmare.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Dell Curry, in a Golden State Warriors jersey, and Sonya Curry, in a Blazers jersey, walk past the court News Dell, Sonya Curry Divorcing After 33 Years, Twitter User Has Hilarious Warnings About The New Dating Scene

As news of Dell and Sonya Curry’s divorce continues to spread, one Twitter user laid out a list of reasons why the two should reconsider parting ways, and the current dating market was a huge reason why. Citing a hilarious list of expectations and general pratfalls the younger generation of singles face in the search […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Looking At $36 Million Payday To Return To Suits?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
6:00 am, August 25, 2021
screenshot of Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits
(USA Network)

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her role on USA Network’s Suits. Last year, one tabloid reported a reboot of the show was in the works, and Markle was ready to return as an actress. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where Markle’s acting career stands today. 

Meghan Markle Making A Return To Acting? 

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States, New Idea was quick to assume it had to do with the acting opportunities available. The tabloid reported that Suits would “be the biggest TV series in the world” if Markle returned to the show, and an acting comeback had millions in store for her if she accepted the role. A “Hollywood industry expert” close to the story stated Markle was “planning to resurrect her acting career,” and Suits was the perfect opportunity. 

Asking Notable Celebrities For Career Advice?

New Idea also published a story that said Markle immediately began pestering actors, including Brad Pitt, to help find her a movie role. An insider remarked that Markle was “pestering his assistants constantly” and wouldn’t stop until she “gets what she wants.” Apparently, Pitt and Markle’s relationship caused strife with Jennifer Aniston, who was “suspicious” of Markle’s intentions. 

The same outlet reported in January that Markle had also met with Tom Cruise to help make an acting comeback. Apparently, Cruise’s “superstar clout” and “Scientology connections” were more than enough to get Markle back on TV. 

Meghan Markle Has No Intention Of Returning To Acting

Each story claims to have “inside sources” when it comes to Markle making a return to acting. However, Gossip Cop‘s original bust on the story still remains solid a year later. The idea of Markle returning to Suits isn’t even possible, as the show stopped airing in 2019 and no mention has ever been made of restarting the program. The fact that there’s literally no show to return to makes the story completely bogus. 

The tabloids love presenting Markle as the bad guy in any way possible. And when it comes to resurrecting her acting career, the pattern remains true. The narrative that Markle was bothering A-list celebrities like Pitt or Cruise isn’t believable. Considering her status and fame, Markle could essentially pick and choose whatever project she’d like to without relying on anyone’s help if she actually was looking to make a comeback. 

For some reason, the tabloids love using Markle’s acting career against her, even if it means forming stories based on little to no evidence. Aside from her recent 40th birthday video, Gossip Cop currently doesn’t see any acting roles in Markle’s future. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘Blindsided’ By Meghan Markle Getting Arrested?
Prince Andrew Begging Royal Family For Cash To Settle New Lawsuit Against Him?
Meghan Markle Fuming After Not Getting Invited To Barack Obama’s Birthday?
Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Needs Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.