Meghan Markle, Katy Perry ‘Neighbors At War’ After Orlando Bloom Mocked Prince Harry?

Are Meghan Markle and Katy Perry fighting over Orlando Bloom‘s portrayal of Prince Harry in the HBO Max series The Prince? One tabloid insists the neighbors are “at war” with each other. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle And Katy Perry ‘At War’ With Each Other?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports that Meghan Markle and Katy Perry just can’t get along despite their husbands, Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom, being good friends. While Bloom and Harry have formed a bond since becoming neighbors, an insider tells the tabloid that Markle and Perry have “never been able to see eye to eye.” But when Bloom started voicing the character of Prince Harry on the new animated series The Prince, Markle apparently “put her foot down.” The insider dishes, “Meghan gets that it’s a comedy but she says she can’t accept one of Harry’s friends mocking him like that,” adding, “At first Harry found it funny, but what Meghan says, goes.”

That being said, the outlet claims Markle has been scheming to end Harry’s friendship with Bloom for some time now. “It’s no surprise. She’s been looking for a way to get rid of Orlando for months. His partner [Katy] made some snide remarks about how Meghan’s Givenchy gown needed ‘one more fitting’ and that her arch rival’s [the Duchess of Cambridge] royal wedding dress was much better,” the snitch notes, “Meghan is a woman who never forgets.”

Meghan Markle Feuding With Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry?

So, is it true Markle has been scheming to get Perry and Bloom out of her and Harry’s lives? We seriously doubt it. First of all, we wouldn’t exactly call Bloom and Harry “besties” as the tabloid does. Bloom said he had never met Harry when he joined The Prince. When Bloom and Harry finally did meet, he called the duke “so nice.” Then Harry remarked on the podcast Armchair Expert that he and Bloom “sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.” While Bloom and Harry seem friendly, there’s nothing to suggest they share a particularly close bond.

It’s true Perry commented on Markle’s wedding dress back in 2018. That being said, her criticism came solely from a fashion standpoint. What the outlet fails to mention is that Perry went on to gush about Markle’s character. “I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts,” Perry told ET at the time, “The fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.” Given the full context, it hardly seems like the neighbors are feuding.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This report only aimed to portray Markle as a vindictive wife trying to control Harry’s social life. It’s no surprise that Woman’s Day would publish such an inaccurate story about the Sussexes. Earlier this year, the magazine reported Markle had told the queen, “You’ll never meet my baby.” Then the tabloid claimed Prince William ordered Markle to stop wearing Princess Diana’s jewelry. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry had a secret meeting with his ex-girlfriend while he was in the UK. Obviously, Woman’s Day is no authority on the Sussexes.

