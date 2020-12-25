Top Meghan Markle Story Of 2020: Issuing Prince Harry A Divorce Ultimatum

Gossip Cop's Take

First, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t “exiled” from the royal family. The two voluntarily stepped down from their roles as Senior Royals. A big reason the couple decided to do so was because of the neverending deluge of negative, demonstrably false stories targeting Markle. Prince Harry has been very vocal in recent years that he will not allow his wife to be harassed by the tabloids in the same way his mother, the late Princess Diana, was.