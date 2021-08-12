Meghan Markle Having A Meltdown After Getting Snubbed From Barack Obama’s Birthday Party?

Were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry distraught over not receiving an invite to President Obama‘s birthday party? One tabloid insists the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were humiliated by the snub. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle ‘Licking Her Wounds’ After Being Snubbed?

This week, New Idea reports Meghan Markle was inconsolable over not receiving an invite to former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash. The duchess was reportedly planning a lavish celebration for her own 40th birthday but dashed her plans when she heard about Obama’s upcoming party. An inside source dished, “Meghan’s sails were truly limp when she found out and she hastily canceled her party plans to avoid humiliation,” adding, “Meghan might have her followers, but she’s nowhere near the level of the Obamas.”

That being said, Markle was left without any birthday plans at all when she didn’t receive an invite to Obama’s birthday bash. “She thought they were tight with Michelle and Barack, but the Obamas aren’t impressed at how they keep trying to humiliate the royal family,” the tipster spills to the outlet. The outlet claims Obama was “forced to cancel his birthday plans due to COVID-19,” leading Markle to forge ahead with another plan. Markle used her birthday to draw attention to her new “40×40” initiative.

On her birthday, Markle posted a video announcing her new initiative where she challenges 40 of her celebrity friends to spend 40 minutes of their time mentoring women re-entering the workforce after losing their jobs to COVID-19. The insider notes, “Meg put on a smile in the video, but behind the scenes she was upset by the whole saga.”

Meghan Markle Near ‘Meltdown’ Over Birthday Snub?

So, is it true Markle was extremely upset that she wasn’t invited to Obama’s birthday bash? We seriously doubt it. This report leaves out so much context it’s basically a fantasy. First of all, we doubt Markle was shocked to find out Obama’s birthday party would coincide with her own. Both Markle and Obama were born on August 4, and therefore have had conflicting celebrations in the past. Furthermore, there’s nothing to suggest Markle was planning any kind of “soiree” as the tabloid put it. Both Harry and Markle have kept their social presence low-key since moving to Los Angeles.

Strangely, the outlet comments that Obama’s party was canceled due to COVID-19. That isn’t true. The former president still celebrated, although the guest list was scaled back due to concerns over the virus. Because the event was not able to accommodate as many people as the Obamas would have liked, there were plenty of names left off the guest list. For example, Stephen Colbert joked about not receiving an invite to the revamped party.

And lastly, what the magazine completely fails to mention is that Markle is caring for a newborn on the opposite side of the country as the Obamas. It’s entirely possible Markle wanted to attend the party but couldn’t put aside the time to travel cross-country with a newborn at home. It’s obvious the tabloid aimed to mislead by leaving out this vital information, and therefore can’t be trusted.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

It’s not surprising New Idea would portray Meghan Markle in such an unflattering light. Just last year, the tabloid alleged that Markle had told Queen Elizabeth that she’d never see Archie again. Then, the magazine claimed Markle had insulted the queen by naming her daughter Lilibet. And more recently, the outlet reported Markle was banning Prince William and Kate Middleton from her daughter’s christening. Obviously, New Idea is unreliable wherever the Duchess of Sussex is concerned.

