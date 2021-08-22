Meghan Markle Fuming After Not Getting Invited To Barack Obama’s Birthday?

Is Meghan Markle distraught about not being on the invite list to Barack Obama’s birthday party? One tabloid alleges that the duchess is fuming after failing to make the guest list. To uncover the truth on the matter, Gossip Cop investigates further.

Meghan Markle Raging Over Not Making Barack Obama’s B-Day Guest List?

According to a recent headline from the National Enquirer, Meghan Markle is stung after not being invited to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration. An insider close to the situation states that Markle insists she wasn’t snubbed. The source says Markle and Prince Harry “politely opted to stay at home with their kids. But deep down, they’re really stung by it.”

Obama’s original birthday celebration had to be canceled due to COVID-19 safety precautions. So when the party was finally rescheduled, there was a lot of anticipation as to who would make the guest list. Apparently, Markle expected to be invited, as she “idolizes Michelle and has made a point to ride her coattails at every opportunity,” the insider says.

Replaced By John Legend, Chrissy Teigen?

To add fuel to the fire, the tabloid alleges the birthday party snub was “the ultimate kick in the teeth” because John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made the guest list. Apparently, to Markle, “it’s beyond belief that Michelle and Barack would prefer Chrissy’s company to theirs.”

The tabloid is feeding on the recent scandals Teigen has been involved in. After being outed as a cyberbully, a number of celebrities haven’t been on good terms with Teigen. However, the magazine assumes Chrissy Teigen was only invited because “Obama thinks the world of John and loves his music.”

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Under Constant Fire

After stepping down from their royal duties Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under constant fire from several tabloids. At one point, the National Enquirer claimed the couple was broke and demanding money from the royal family, which Gossip Cop quickly proved false. The same magazine also blamed the pair for putting the British monarchy in crisis, which Gossip Cop also debunked.

Several tabloids, like the New Idea, have made reports that Markle was humiliated after not being invited to Obama’s birthday bash. But with a newborn at home across the country, it’s no surprise that Markle wouldn’t be able to attend the celebration.

And there’s no proof that Markle’s friendship with the Obama’s was negatively affected because of the birthday party guest list. Essentially, the tabloids are simply creating a story based on information from so-called “insiders” they have on the situation.