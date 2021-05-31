Meghan Markle Forcing Prince Harry To Get Hair Transplants ‘Before It’s Too Late’?

Is Prince Harry’s hair a problem for Meghan Markle? One report says the Duchess of Sussex is pushing her husband to fix his hair for the sake of their image. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry’s Hair-Loss Horror’

According to the National Enquirer, “image-obsessed” Meghan Markle is pushing Prince Harry into getting his hair fixed. Markle refuses to allow Prince Harry to leave the house without a cap on to cover his bald spot. A source says, “Meghan’s all about appearances, so when she sees Harry’s hair coming out in clumps, she wants him to do something about it before it’s too late.”

Markle reportedly thinks Prince Harry will need a full head of hair if she’s going successfully relaunch her acting career. Prince Harry is allegedly on board, with a source saying he’s “tired of being the laughingstock of the British press for his rapid hair loss. He’s ready to do something about it.” In image-conscious LA, he’ll have no problem getting a procedure to fix his dome, the outlet concludes.

Now He’s Family?

This baldness story inadvertently debunked a few other Enquirer stories. This article rightly notes that baldness runs in the family, as you can see with Prince Charles and Prince William.

Gossip Cop has to point out though that the Enquirer claimed Prince Harry wasn’t really Prince Charles’ son. We’ve busted it on more than one occasion over that outlandish claim, yet that goes unmentioned here. Since that bogus story is no longer convenient, it goes unmentioned.

A Non-Issue For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is not preparing a Hollywood comeback, and she’s not vapid or image-obsessed as this tabloid would have you believe. She doesn’t even have an Instagram. This story is just an attack on her for not supporting her husband, yet he only ever speaks of her with love.

That bit about Markle not allowing him to leave the house without a cap on is especially bizarre. Prince Harry was capless for the Oprah Winfrey interview and Prince Philip’s funeral. If he’s seen wearing a hat, it’s likely just because LA is sunny all the time.

Questions Left Unanswered

Even if Prince Harry shaved his head or got transplants, why would that affect Markle’s ability to get a role? If Prince Harry is on board with her idea, then why would this be a story at all? What does the tabloid even mean by “before it’s too late”?

The whole narrative falls apart as soon as you stop to think about it. Prince Harry’s hairline is a non-issue for the couple both in this story and in real life, so Gossip Cop is shrugging off this story. It’s just another attack on the couple.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pocketed $500 million for the Oprah Winfrey interview, but that figure is far too high to be believable. Just about every week, this outlet claims the royal family is in crisis and it’s always Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fault. These are just inflammatory stories with no foot in reality.

There’s no way the Enquirer has the kind of access it claims to in this meandering story. If Prince Harry wants hair plugs, more power to him.

