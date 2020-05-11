Meghan Markle Forced To Testify And Reveal ‘Shocking’ Secrets?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Has Meghan Markle been forced to testify in her lawsuit against a British tabloid? Did she reveal shocking new secrets about the royal family when she did? A tabloid is claiming she has. Gossip Cop has investigated the allegation.

The cover of the latest issue of In Touch has the explosive head “Meghan’s Privacy Lawsuit Backfires!” and claims the Duchess of Sussex has been forced to testify, revealing “shocking lies” and being “exposed under oath.” With that kind of bombshell, readers must certainly be wondering what these lies are and what Markle said under oath. Unfortunately, as is so often the case, the unreliable outlet pulls a complete bait and switch.

Inside, the four-page spread is full of nothing of consequence. In fact, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lawsuit won’t even be heard in British courts for months, so immediately the tabloid can be exposed for its deceitful cover headline. Of course the disreputable magazine backs off its wild claim on the cover and instead states, “Meghan Markle may be force to testify against her dad – and spill royal secrets.”

The Story Is Just An Excuse To Attack The Duchess Of Sussex

Frankly, rehashing the whole article is pointless. The tabloid simply wanted a clickbait-like headline to grab readers and then take the opportunity to trash Markle. The tabloid also invents entire scenarios about Markle’s possible testimony. For example, the paper believes she could tell the court how she really feels about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Why in the world would her personal relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge matter in a privacy lawsuit Markle and Prince Harry have brought against The Mail On Sunday? Nothing, of course, this is just an example of a tabloid creating melodrama that has nothing to do with the actual case.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are suing the paper for publishing private correspondence between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle. Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since her wedding in 2018. The lawsuit involves the paper publishing private letters from Meghan to Thomas. It has nothing to do with Middleton, her husband Prince William, or anyone else in the royal family. Yet the tabloid goes on and on, even quoting a supposed source who asserts queen is “nervous that skeletons will come tumbling out of the closet in the courtroom showdown.” This supposed source even claims, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s ready to call out Kate for being a bigger liar than her father.”

The entire report is not only likely completely made up, but it’s not even based on any kind of reality. The imagination of the tabloid is running completely wild. Gossip Cop has no other choice but to debunk the story as a tall tale devoid of any meaningful facts. Even if Markle does eventually testify, she’s not going to “spilling secrets” about her family, except maybe her father.

Markle Is Often The Subject Of False Reports

The article is hardly a surprise of course. In Touch, like most other supermarket tabloids, is often full of nonsense, especially about Meghan Markle. Last October, the outlet falsely alleged Markle had walked out on Prince Harry and taken their son Archie with her. In the wake of the duke and duchess’ now-famous interview expressing frustration with royal life, the tabloid took the opportunity to invent a story claiming the duchess had walked out after a terrible fight. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time and eight months later, obviously, the family is still together.

More recently, In Touch purported in February that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were “desperate for cash” after leaving the royal family. Of course, Gossip Cop called the magazine out for its false report. Not only is the couple not going broke, but they are shopping for multi-million dollar homes in the LA area. As usual, this tabloid is out of touch with the royal couple and can’t be trusted to report the facts.