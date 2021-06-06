Meghan Markle Fled The UK WIth $10 Million Worth Of Jewels?

Did Meghan Markle flee the UK with millions of dollars worth of Princess Diana‘s jewels? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the shocking claims.

Prince William Orders Meghan Markle To Return Royal Jewels?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported that Meghan Markle had “waltzed off” with $100 million worth of royal jewelry previously belonging to Princess Diana. According to the tabloid, the Duchess of Sussex was refusing to return the jewelry, and Prince William was becoming infuriated. In fact, the entire family was angry with the Sussexes for “ditching their royal duties and hightailing it to Hollywood to become global superstars,” but this behavior took the cake.

To make matters even more outlandish, Markle was allegedly demanding Kate Middleton hand over the ring she had that belonged to Princess Diana. But Markle’s obsession with royal jewels wasn’t coming out of nowhere. According to the magazine, Markle had demanded an emerald tiara for her wedding day, but was instead stuck with a diamond one. Markle felt slighted by the whole endeavor as “she watched the queen shower Kate with diamonds and rubies and vowed to get revenge on them both,” said the tabloid’s inside source. The insider speculated, “Who knows how many other treasures she walked off with!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is Meghan Markle a jewel thief? Absolutely not, and the report was obviously another attempt to assassinate Markle’s character. While Markle owns some jewels of Princess Diana’s, she didn’t steal them. Prince Harry had an engagement ring custom-made for Markle that included two of his mother’s diamonds. Harry said the jewels were “to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” in an interview with BBC. The jewels were a gift, and no one was expecting her to leave them behind when she left the UK.

Furthermore, the rumors that Markle was demanding an emerald tiara were totally false. Markle explained that she was the one that chose her diamond and platinum wedding tiara, and was in no way “stuck” with the priceless piece as the article implies. And, if anyone’s wondering, Markle did return the tiara to the queen.

In the year since the report was published, none of the tabloid’s claims have amounted to anything. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to distance themselves from their royal duties, but there has been no further mention of any theft on Markle’s part. What there have been are other ridiculous tabloid stories villainizing Markle.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

It’s no secret that the tabloids have it out for Meghan Markle, but the National Enquirer has been particularly brutal towards the duchess in the past. Last year, the magazine alleged that Markle was trying to buy her mother a royal title. Then the publication reported that Prince Harry was trapped in an unhappy marriage to Markle. The tabloid also claimed she told the queen to “drop dead.” And, most recently, the magazine alleged that Markle was forcing Harry to get hair transplants. Obviously, the Enquirer has little concern for reporting accurately about Meghan Markle.

More News From Gossip Cop

Al Pacino’s Kids Fear His ‘End Is Near’?



Report: George Clooney ‘Taking Break’ From Marriage, Staying With Friends



Fans Noticed Something Suspicious About Ariana Grande’s Wedding Photos



‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Humiliated’ And Crying Himself To Sleep Over ‘Bennifer’ Reunion?



Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert