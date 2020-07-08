Meghan Markle Feuding With Princess Eugenie Over Royal Faux Pas?

Are Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie having a “showdown” over a royal faux pas? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop is here to debunk it.
A new article published in New Idea contends that Markle made a “major royal faux pas” while at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. According to a new tell-all book, Royals at War, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly announced that she was pregnant during the wedding, which left the princess “furious.” Prince Harry was also said to be “embarrassed” by the timing of the news.
“Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child,” write authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett. “This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the spotlight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.”
While that is indeed a pretty bad faux pas, Gossip Cop can explain what really happened. Two years ago, multiple outlets such as the Daily Mail claimed that Markle and Prince Harry had told the royal family they were expecting at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. But the famously biased outlet was wrong: as Harper’s Bazaar reported at the time, the Sussexes had informed the royal family – including Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank – before the wedding took place. Most of the wedding guests didn’t know about Markle’s pregnancy.
We should also address this tell-all book. Though its authors undoubtedly put more effort into than your run-of-the-mill supermarket rag, Vanity Fair confirmed from multiple sources that its claims aren’t based in fact. Just because rumors are published in a book instead of a magazine doesn’t make them any more true.
Numerous phony stories published in New Idea have made it clear that this tabloid has zero actual insight into the Sussexes’ lives and would rather just publish lazy and demeaning rumors about them. In February, Gossip Cop busted a cover story from the outlet claiming that Kensington Palace had confirmed the two were divorcing. The headline was a total bait-and-switch, with the article inside instead claiming that a different royal divorce (that of Peter Phillips, Prince Harry’s cousin) had put “a lot of pressure” on Prince Harry and Markle to stay together.
Last month, the spiteful outlet wrote that Markle was badgering Brad Pitt for a film role, supposedly “pestering” his assistance and begging George Clooney “to set them up for a casual, professional dinner to go over her ideas.” “When she has her eye on a prize, she relentlessly pursues it until she gets what she wants,” the tabloid’s source wrote. Once again, the story was clearly nonsense, as both Markle and her husband had been focusing their time on the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus relief efforts. Markle has a lot more to do than just plan a “Hollywood takeover.”
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.