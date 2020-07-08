Meghan Markle Feuding With Princess Eugenie Over Royal Faux Pas?

Last month, the spiteful outlet wrote that Markle was badgering Brad Pitt for a film role, supposedly “pestering” his assistance and begging George Clooney “to set them up for a casual, professional dinner to go over her ideas.” “When she has her eye on a prize, she relentlessly pursues it until she gets what she wants,” the tabloid’s source wrote. Once again, the story was clearly nonsense, as both Markle and her husband had been focusing their time on the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus relief efforts. Markle has a lot more to do than just plan a “Hollywood takeover.”