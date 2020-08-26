Meghan Markle Eyeing A Return To 'Suits'?

Is Meghan Markle hoping to reignite her Hollywood career by returning to Suits? Although Suits has been off the air for years, one report says that it could be in the works. Gossip Cop has the full story.
According to New Idea, the Duchess of Sussex “is planning to resurrect her acting career.” The tabloid speculates that she could be paid $50 million and goes on to say that she “should strongly consider a comeback" to Suits. The article ends with a quote from the interviewed “Hollywood industry expert” who says, “If she goes back to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world.”
This story is a bit of a bait and switch, as the title says that it's about “Meghan’s Big TV Comeback,” but the actual article is strictly speculation on what Markle could or should do. Recently, Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for promising an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton when it only had an interview about Kate Middleton.
This TV-comeback story is from the same issue as another busted story about Markle being arrested. That was yet another bait and switch, as the article did not deliver arrest photographs, nor any story of any arrest as it promised. It was simply speculation on if she would be willing to be arrested for her beliefs, just as this is speculation on how she would perform an acting comeback. These are complete nonstories.
The only real claim in this article, that a return to her roots would create “the biggest TV series in the world,” is completely bogus. Markle left Suits in 2018, and the series concluded in 2019. There is no TV show to return to, so this story is totally nonsense. Markle recently returned to Hollywood — kind of — by narrating the Disney nature documentary Elephant.
This tabloid has claimed to have scoops about Markle’s big return to Hollywood on more than one occasion. It claimed that Markle was pestering Brad Pitt for a film role, which apparently offended Jennifer Aniston. A few months earlier, she was allegedly meeting with Tom Cruise to plot her comeback. Markle is literal royalty with numerous connections in Hollywood; if she wanted to, she would have the pick of the litter project wise and wouldn’t need to ask these men for help.
Markle is currently working on some philanthropic work as well as public speaking, so it remains to be seen if she will pursue a return to television. One thing is for certain though: If she does return to TV, it will certainly not be on Suits.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.