Meghan Markle Eyeing A Return To 'Suits'?

The Tabloid Says Meghan Markle Should Be In Jail

This TV-comeback story is from the same issue as another busted story about Markle being arrested. That was yet another bait and switch, as the article did not deliver arrest photographs, nor any story of any arrest as it promised. It was simply speculation on if she would be willing to be arrested for her beliefs, just as this is speculation on how she would perform an acting comeback. These are complete nonstories.