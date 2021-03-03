Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

News Meghan Markle Exiled, George Clooney’s Feud, And More Celebrity Gossip

We’re just a few days into March and we’ve already heard some shocking relationship rumors. There has been no shortage of reports about vicious celebrity feuds, either. Here’s what you might have missed from this week so far. Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’ Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had to retire from the NYPD after […]

 by Griffin Matis
Close up of Brad Pitt on the right and Jennifer Aniston on the left. Baby Buzz What Happened To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Adopting A Sister For Shiloh?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will forever be known as the one the most talked out divorced couples in history. In 2020, one tabloid had alleged that the former pair had not only rekindled their romance but were also adopting a sibling for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story. Brad & Jennifer Finally […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Alana Thompson AKA Honey Boo Boo wearing a floral print dress in 2019 Celebrities Everything We Know About Honey Boo Boo’s Weight Loss Journey

Honey Boo Boo aka Alana Thompson has lost some weight—get the details on her transformation.

 by Deb Taylor
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Celebrities Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Over His ‘Jealousy,’ ‘Obsession?’

Did a public fight between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton over his jealousy and his obsession with their upcoming wedding lead to fears that the two might break up? A tabloid says the pair’s “ugly spat” has the couple nearing a breaking point. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors. A recent edition of the Globe reported […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Meghan Markle Exiled, George Clooney’s Feud, And More Celebrity Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, March 3, 2021
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com, magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com)

We’re just a few days into March and we’ve already heard some shocking relationship rumors. There has been no shortage of reports about vicious celebrity feuds, either. Here’s what you might have missed from this week so far.

Miranda Lambert in a yellow dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had to retire from the NYPD after their wedding. Since then, he’s moved to Lambert’s country estate, and it hasn’t been a smooth experience. “It’s far from the idyllic scenario Brendan imagined,” a source says. “He’s not adapting well at all.” Here’s what’s going on with the country singer’s relationship.

George Clooney smiling in a suit
(Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com)

George Clooney, Brad Pitt Haven’t Spoken In Years After Public Argument?

The cover story of Star reveals the reasons behind Clooney and Pitt’s feud that’s persisted for nearly a decade. The friendship crumpled years ago while Pitt was still married to Angelina Jolie, and it ended with a screaming match. “Brad feels he was stabbed in the back by George,” an insider explains. We investigated the report here.

Jennifer Lopez looking at Alex Rodriguez in a suit
(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

In the wake of his latest cheating scandal, the National Enquirer says that Lopez is keeping her fiance on the shortest of leashes. She reportedly controls just about everything in Rodriguez’s life, ranging from what they watch together to even what cologne he’s allowed to wear. We checked in on the couple here.

Meghan Markle smiling behind a flag
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan Markle ‘Banned’ From UK; Prince Harry Getting Stripped Of All Titles?

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise split from the royal family, the Globe says that The Firm is striking back by quietly banning Markle from re-entering the UK, and a similar order for Prince Harry is likely to follow. A palace insider says, “We expect them both to be stripped of all royal titles along with their children – born and unborn!” Here’s what we know about the former royals’ status.

Kanye West in a jacket with Kim Kardashian in a dress
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Kanye West Plotting Revenge Against Kim Kardashian; Divorce Could Get Ugly

Now that Kardashian has officially filed for divorce, In Touch says that West is ready to inflict some suffering on his soon-to-be ex-wife and get revenge. Both her career and custody chances may be jeopardized by the plot, the outlet explains. “This is going to destroy her,” an insider says. This is what’s going on with the reportedly messy split.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.