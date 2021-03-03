Meghan Markle Exiled, George Clooney’s Feud, And More Celebrity Gossip

We’re just a few days into March and we’ve already heard some shocking relationship rumors. There has been no shortage of reports about vicious celebrity feuds, either. Here’s what you might have missed from this week so far.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had to retire from the NYPD after their wedding. Since then, he’s moved to Lambert’s country estate, and it hasn’t been a smooth experience. “It’s far from the idyllic scenario Brendan imagined,” a source says. “He’s not adapting well at all.” Here’s what’s going on with the country singer’s relationship.

(Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com)

George Clooney, Brad Pitt Haven’t Spoken In Years After Public Argument?

The cover story of Star reveals the reasons behind Clooney and Pitt’s feud that’s persisted for nearly a decade. The friendship crumpled years ago while Pitt was still married to Angelina Jolie, and it ended with a screaming match. “Brad feels he was stabbed in the back by George,” an insider explains. We investigated the report here.

(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

In the wake of his latest cheating scandal, the National Enquirer says that Lopez is keeping her fiance on the shortest of leashes. She reportedly controls just about everything in Rodriguez’s life, ranging from what they watch together to even what cologne he’s allowed to wear. We checked in on the couple here.

(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan Markle ‘Banned’ From UK; Prince Harry Getting Stripped Of All Titles?

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise split from the royal family, the Globe says that The Firm is striking back by quietly banning Markle from re-entering the UK, and a similar order for Prince Harry is likely to follow. A palace insider says, “We expect them both to be stripped of all royal titles along with their children – born and unborn!” Here’s what we know about the former royals’ status.

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Kanye West Plotting Revenge Against Kim Kardashian; Divorce Could Get Ugly

Now that Kardashian has officially filed for divorce, In Touch says that West is ready to inflict some suffering on his soon-to-be ex-wife and get revenge. Both her career and custody chances may be jeopardized by the plot, the outlet explains. “This is going to destroy her,” an insider says. This is what’s going on with the reportedly messy split.