Meghan Markle To Expose Royal Family Secrets On ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’?

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Meghan Markle sitting down for a tell-all interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? One of this week’s tabloids claims the Duchess of Sussex is prepared to spill secrets about the royal family. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

According to Star, Prince Harry is holding a grudge against Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, so he’s encouraging his wife to settle the score now that they’re stepping back from their official duties. An alleged insider says the Duke of Sussex thinks Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show is the perfect platform for revenge, adding, “Harry wants Meghan to talk about everything – the backstabbing, the arguments, the favoritism and the truth about their feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.”

The supposed source goes on to say that Markle wants to “lift the lid on some shady royal behavior” since other members of the family “were more than happy to report back to the queen on every little thing Meghan did.” The questionable tipster continues, “Meghan feels she’s been betrayed by Harry’s family, and that the queen tried to destroy her because she rebelled and refused to conform to royal rules.”

The suspicious source doesn’t really bother to explain what kind of “secrets” Markle plans to expose or what the royal family’s “shady” behavior entails. It’s primarily alleged that the duchess wants to reveal “what really goes on behind palace doors,” but the tabloid barely touches upon what that means. There’s also no explanation as to why Prince Harry wouldn’t appear on DeGeneres’ talk show as well. Does he just want his wife to do his dirty work? The seemingly imaginary insider concludes, “I’m sure the queen will hit the roof if Meghan and Harry go ahead with the interview, but at the end of the day, now that they’re out of the royal family, they’re free to do whatever they want.”

None of this is true. Rumors emerged a few weeks ago that Markle was planning to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but a royal insider called the rumors “categorically untrue.” The magazine, however, suggest that DeGeneres recently “confirmed” the interview. That didn’t happen either. In reality, a paparazzo followed the talk show host while she was walking down the street and talking on her phone. He asked, “Are you excited about maybe interviewing Meghan Markle?” She responded, “Sure, I’m excited.” It was a hypothetical scenario and DeGeneres didn’t “confirm” anything. The TV personality seemed to have wanted the paparazzo to leave her alone.

Gossip Cop checked in with our own source close to DeGeneres, who confirms the talk show host has no plans to interview Markle. Our insider tells us, “None of it is true other than they are very good friends.” It’s very possible that the duchess will appear on DeGeneres’ show at some point in the future, especially given the recent news that she’s signed a voiceover deal with Disney. If Markle does appear on the show down the line, it will be to promote her projects – not to expose the royal family.

Star frequently makes up stories about the royal couple. Back in December, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Queen Elizabeth had kicked Prince Harry and Markle out of the royal family because they missed Christmas. The following month, the spouses themselves made the choice to step back from their royal duties, and the queen released a statement saying she was “entirely supportive” of their decision.

It should also be mentioned, Woman’s Day claimed earlier this week that Oprah was furious about DeGeneres interviewing Prince Harry and Markle. That variation on the subject was also total fiction.