Has Meghan Markle Banned Her Mother From Seeing Her Son, Archie?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

A tabloid is reporting Meghan Markle is banning her mother, Doria Ragland, from seeing her grandson. Gossip Cop has investigated the report and can bust it. The story is not true.

“Doria Gets Dumped” reads the headline of a Woman’s Day article this week. The article, in typical tabloid fashion, paints the Duchess of Sussex as the villain, claiming Markle is forbidding her mother from seeing her grandchild. “Of course, they’re passing it off as a social distancing thing, but Meghan’s been socially distancing from people she falls out with her whole life,” a so-called “insider” tells the outlet. The supposed insider, who claims to be close to Ragland, continues, “I’ve heard they barely speak anyway. Doria’s finding it very hard to adjust to this new life, she lives alone and doesn’t feel comfortable leaving much anymore, and Meghan’s barely done a thing to help her.”

The publication contends the closeness between Markle and her mother is a “thing of the past”, adding, “What a lot of people don’t know is that Megan and Doria’s apparent closeness was a relatively new thing. Meg was actually raised mostly by her Tom Sr.” The dubious source closes out the article by mentioning, “The cynical among us can’t help but wonder if Megan’s closeness with her mum around the wedding was all an act.”

Contrary to what the tabloid says, there isn’t any bad blood between the duchess and her mother. Markle has not dumped her mother and is not preventing her from seeing Archie. In fact, The Sun reports Markle is absolutely “heartbroken” she hasn’t been able to see her mother since she and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles. “Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus,” the outlet reports. Clearly, Woman’s Day doesn’t have any idea what it’s talking about.

This wouldn’t be the first time the unreliable magazine has been wrong about the duchess, either. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the phony tabloid for incorrectly saying Markle was divorcing Prince Harry. Woman’s Day claimed Markle was scheming to divorce Prince Harry and live out “the celebrity lifestyle” she always wanted. Not only was the story false, but it also degrading to the duchess, as most of these articles are.

Woman’s Day is also well-known for its bait-switch tactics, like last month when the disreputable publication alleged Markle had a secret daughter Prince Harry was unaware of. The cover of the magazine bolding proclaimed Prince Harry “couldn’t forgive” her about this so-called secret. Inside, as Gossip Cop pointed out, the article simply speculated that Markle and her ex-husband had thoughts of having children, but never did. It was an absurdly obvious attempt to trick readers into buying the rag.

The tabloids have constantly attacked Meghan Markle with untruthful claims and false portrayals. Gossip Cop will continue to debunk these cheap and shameful attempts to sell magazines.