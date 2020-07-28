Meghan Markle Divorcing Prince Harry After Second Child; Report

This outlet has a serious problem when it comes to honest reporting concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. New Idea was behind the rumor that Prince Harry secretly returned to the UK without his wife. That was clearly untrue, since there were travel restrictions between the United States and the UK at that time. This outlet also claimed the cops were called on Prince Harry and Markle for an “explosive fight.” That was merely a bait and switch tactic from the outlet, since such an event never happened. Photos of police cars outside the royal couple's house were there because Prince Harry and Markle were filing a report about paparazzi flying drones over their California mansion. Clearly this publication loves to make up stories about the royals.