Meghan Markle Did Not Say She Hopes The Monarchy Ends With Queen Elizabeth

Does Meghan Markle want the British monarchy to end with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II? That would be a pretty horrible thing to say, so it shouldn't surprise you that she never said it. Gossip Cop is taking a closer look.
In the wake of Finding Freedom, an unsanctioned biography about Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit, loads of tabloids are polishing off their anti-Markle material and going hog wild. In Touch doesn’t believe Markle had anything to do with the book, “but now Meghan is ready to talk - on the record.”
If the so-called source, the only evidence the tabloid has, is to believed, Markle is planning a huge sit-down interview “to get the whole truth out there.” The interview would be “with someone like Katie Couric or Robin Roberts.” Markle would discuss loads of salacious details, including “why she thinks the monarchy should end after the queen dies” and “even the news that she and Harry are expecting baby No. 2.”
The tabloid states “there’s a lot Meghan… could confirm,” like “her rivalry with Kate Middleton.” We suppose there is a lot she could confirm; However, that means the tabloid has inadvertently admitted Markle has confirmed nothing. As for naming Couric and Roberts as potential hosts, where exactly did those names come from? Oprah Winfrey was a guest at her wedding, so why not sit down with a friend?
You don’t need us to say this, but the story is not true. Gossip Cop has our own sources close to the situation who say it’s not true. Just because Markle has stepped back from royal duties does not mean she wants to destroy the entire monarchy, that’s plain dumb.
The whole royal family recently publicly wished Markle a happy birthday. This is the same birthday this tabloid claimed Markle wanted to spend $200K to celebrate. She can’t even celebrate a birthday without tabloids making stuff up.
This is just another In Touch tell-all myth where the tabloid lists things a celebrity could discuss, but no tell-all ever really happens. The tabloid has claimed Brad Pitt was planning a tell-all interview, and that never happened. Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for saying fellow-royal Middleton was planning a tell-all.
This same tabloid recently promoted a bogus story about Markle “dissing” the queen by not flying to Scotland for the summer. With a two-week quarantine, elderly relatives, and young Archie at home, it’s perfectly reasonable for the Sussexes to stay right where they are. It was just another story looking to make Markle look evil.
Meghan Markle’s relationship to the royal family is drastically overblown by a tabloid press deliberately trying to make her look horrible. There is no truth to the rumor that Markle is planning a tell-all interview. There’s also no truth to her preferring no monarchy than seeing a King Charles III; it’s preposterous.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.