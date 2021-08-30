Meghan Markle Critic Questions If She Actually Donated $3 Million Disney Salary To Elephant Charity

In 2020, Meghan Markle caused a bit of a stir among royal watchers after it was revealed she agreed to provide a voice-over for the Disney documentary Elephants. In lieu of payment for her voice-over, Markle reportedly requested that the money go to Botswana charity Elephants Without Borders. Now one vocal critic of the Duchess of Sussex has raised questions about whether Markle pocketed the alleged $3 million herself or if the proceeds really did go to the elephant charity. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle Critics Question Charitable Donation

Angela Levin, royal biographer and notorious critic of Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, retweeted a claim that insinuated that Markle pocketed $3 million from her work on Disney’s Elephants documentary rather than donating it to Elephants Without Borders as had initially been reported.

Levin, who has made it clear that she has no love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly Markle, tweets about the royal couple multiple times a day, despite her clear distaste for them. Over the weekend, she retweeted a video of Harry and Markle at the July 2019 London premiere of Lion King, where Harry allegedly spoke with Disney CEO Bob Igor about his wife’s voice-over talents. A few months later, in the fall, Markle lent her talents to the Elephants documentary and it was reported later in January 2020 that Markle requested that in lieu of payment for her work that Disney donate to Elephants Without Borders.

“Where’s The Money?”

Two days later, Levin retweeted a comment from the video thread that made a number of unsubstantiated claims against Markle. “Disney promised 3 million dollars to be donated to the Elephant charity for MM voiceover. They have said it was paid to the Sussex’s but the Elephant charity doesn’t seem to have received it,” the tweet read. Levin retweeted another royal watcher’s retweet that read, “#MeghanandHarry where’s the money?” Others commented questioning whether the donation was made and some even said Elephants Without Borders had been strangely silent on the issue.

Absolutely No Evidence To Support Outlandish Claims

On the contrary, the foundation has been very vocal about the support they received from Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund. The charity dedicated a Facebook post to both Disney and the Sussexes, thanking them for the support. The foundation specifically mentioned Markle, writing, “Thank you Meghan, because of you, this film brings knowledge and information to a global audience which in turn brings them closer to elephants. The impact will be global, reaching schools, more homes and more countries.”

According to Elephants Without Borders’ website, the Walt Disney Company is listed as a top 2019 donor and its placement at the top of the list of other donors would indicate that it was a sizable contributor to the charity. It’s odd that the random, anonymous person tweeted out the $3 million claim since it’s unknown exactly how much Disney donated to the charity.

It’s highly ironic to us that Angela Levin describes herself in her Twitter bio as a journalist. She retweeted a wildly unsubstantiated claim that she apparently didn’t bother to research one bit. Obviously, she has a deep bias against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it’s sad that she’s allowed that bias to cloud her judgment to the point where she’d promote a clearly false claim as some sort of “gotcha” moment that only serves to make her look foolish and petty.