Meghan Markle Controlling Prince Harry’s Finances, Trying To Keep Him From Returning To The UK?

Due to their unique status as former royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of what seems like never-ending news coverage. According to a lot of that coverage, Markle controls every aspect of the relationship. Gossip Cop has looked into various reports claiming she micromanages her husband; here are the most recent rumors we’ve reported on to help figure out what’s going on with the couple.

Meghan Markle Micromanaging Prince Harry’s Every Move?

Following the expected pattern of emasculating Prince Harry by calling him subservient to his wife, the National Enquirer reported that Markle kept a tight leash on the family’s finances. In fact, the tabloid alleged Prince Harry had to ask for a loan for a surprise birthday present because “he pretty well does whatever Meghan wants.”

Gossip Cop was able to debunk the story pretty quickly. The tabloid claimed Prince Harry was the sole breadwinner of the family, which simply isn’t true. Additionally, the magazine created false stories that carve Markle out to be a “bipolar narcissist” and a control freak. This was just another attack on her.

Pressuring Prince Harry To Get A Hair Transplant?

This past July, the National Enquirer alleged that Prince Harry was going bald due to the “stress of the raging family feud.” What’s more, the tabloid claimed to have an insider with the family that shared that Markle was pressuring her husband to take care of his hair loss. “She’s obsessed with appearance,” the source told the outlet.

However, Gossip Cop made sure to reveal the truth on the matter. For one, the men in Prince Harry’s family are noticeably more susceptible to going bald, so there’s no evidence his hair loss was related to stress. As we’ve seen before, the tabloids love painting Markle as the demanding bad guy in every possible situation, including this one. Markle has been accused of being so controlling that she ended up starting a feud with Kate Middleton, which is completely false on all accounts.

Meghan Markle Blacklisted From The UK?

Perhaps the most shocking story about Prince Harry and Markle we’ve seen lately was Woman’s Day’s cover story from June. The tabloid reported that the couple was on the verge of breaking up because Prince Harry was taking a trip to England without Markle. The story claimed to have an insider that said Markle is “so unpopular with Britons that she’s unlikely to ever return to the UK,” but Harry would be welcomed back. This reportedly had Markle trying her best to keep her husband from leaving the States.

Revealing the truth behind this story was almost too easy for us. At the time of Prince Harry’s trip, Markle had just had a baby and obviously wouldn’t be able to make the trip with a newborn. There’s no bad blood between Markle and the royal family, as every member congratulated her on the birth of her child. Prince Harry returned, and the couple is quite happy.

Tabloids (clearly) love making Meghan Markle appear as the enemy in every story they create. Whether it’s forcing Prince Harry to get hair transplants or being blacklisted by the royal family, these outlets take a small fraction of the truth and spin it into something completely false.