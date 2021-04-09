Meghan Markle Confronts The Queen, Hugh Jackman’s Divorce, And This Week’s Gossip

The first week of April has kept Gossip Cop busy. We’ve investigated several rumors about some of the biggest names in Hollywood and abroad. Here’s what you might’ve missed from us this week.

Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

The cover story of the National Enquirer reveals the shocking nature of Meghan Markle’s confrontation with Queen Elizabeth. “Meghan threw a terrible tantrum and told the queen to ‘drop dead! I can do what I want!” a source tells the magazine, and the incident has Prince William ready to wage war with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We looked into the story here.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?

For the first time in years, both stars are single at the same time, and they’re apparently taking advantage of that fact. An insider tells OK! that Affleck and Garner “have been spending more time together — not only with the children but also just the two of them.” Here’s what we found when we investigated the reunion.

Jason Aldean’s ‘Hypochondriac’ Wife Driving Him Crazy?

The Enquirer reports that the country star is getting fed up with his spouse as of late. “She’s a total hypochondriac, and she even says it herself — but every vacation is turned upside down with her complaints of aches and pains,” a snitch shares, pointing to Aldean’s frustrations with having to take his wife to the ER one too many times. We investigated the claims here.

Miley Cyrus Caught Partying With New Boyfriend?

Some spicy pictures were published earlier this week, revealing Miley Cyrus getting cozy with what looks to be her newest flame. She’s been single since her split from Cody Simpson, but has she moved on? This is what we discovered when we checked in with the pop star.

Hugh Jackman Getting Divorce, ‘Fleeing’ New York City?

Hugh Jackman may have one of the most low-key marriages in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean that they’re exempt from the stresses of being a couple. One report says that the star has abandoned his home in New York after a bad split from his spouse. Here’s what’s really going on with the actor.