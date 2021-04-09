Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Bindi Irwin on the right, smiling and standing the Chandler Powell Baby Buzz Report: Bindi Irwin Planning To Exploit New Baby To Start Empire

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell just welcomed baby Grace into the world. One story says they will use this four-week-old to launch a reality TV empire. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Bindi Using New Baby To Build Empire’ According to Globe, Irwin and Powell plan to use their newborn baby to continue Steve Irwin’s TV legacy. The […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Pat Sajak and his wife, Lesly Brown, wearing black tie attire and standing in front of a green backdrop. Celebrities Pat Sajak’s Wife: How ‘The Dating Game’ Started His 30 Year Marriage To Lesly Brown

Pat Sajak's wife, Lesly Brown, has been by Pat's side for over 30 years. Find out more about the former Miss Georgetown and the details of their marriage.

 by Deb Taylor
Close up of John Boehner's face News John Boehner Calls Jim Jordan A ‘Political Terrorist,’ Ted Cruz A ‘Jerk’

On the eve of the release of his now hotly-anticipated memoir, former Speaker Of The House John Boehner has revealed some more about it in an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning. One of the more explosive revelations is how he feels about some of his former colleagues in the House, especially fellow Ohio representative […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
side by side photos of Meghan Markle and Hugh Jackman News Meghan Markle Confronts The Queen, Hugh Jackman’s Divorce, And This Week’s Gossip

The first week of April has kept Gossip Cop busy. We’ve investigated several rumors about some of the biggest names in Hollywood and abroad. Here’s what you might’ve missed from us this week. Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’? The cover story of the National Enquirer reveals the shocking nature of […]

 by Griffin Matis
News

Meghan Markle Confronts The Queen, Hugh Jackman’s Divorce, And This Week’s Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, April 9, 2021
side by side photos of Meghan Markle and Hugh Jackman
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com, Naresh777/Shutterstock.com)

The first week of April has kept Gossip Cop busy. We’ve investigated several rumors about some of the biggest names in Hollywood and abroad. Here’s what you might’ve missed from us this week.

Meghan Markle smiling talking to a woman
(Alan Fraser Images/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

The cover story of the National Enquirer reveals the shocking nature of Meghan Markle’s confrontation with Queen Elizabeth. “Meghan threw a terrible tantrum and told the queen to ‘drop dead! I can do what I want!” a source tells the magazine, and the incident has Prince William ready to wage war with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We looked into the story here.

Ben Affleck smiling with Jennifer Garner
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?

For the first time in years, both stars are single at the same time, and they’re apparently taking advantage of that fact. An insider tells OK! that Affleck and Garner “have been spending more time together — not only with the children but also just the two of them.” Here’s what we found when we investigated the reunion.

Jason Aldean in a suit with wife
(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Jason Aldean’s ‘Hypochondriac’ Wife Driving Him Crazy?

The Enquirer reports that the country star is getting fed up with his spouse as of late. “She’s a total hypochondriac, and she even says it herself — but every vacation is turned upside down with her complaints of aches and pains,” a snitch shares, pointing to Aldean’s frustrations with having to take his wife to the ER one too many times. We investigated the claims here.

Miley Cyrus in a red dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Miley Cyrus Caught Partying With New Boyfriend?

Some spicy pictures were published earlier this week, revealing Miley Cyrus getting cozy with what looks to be her newest flame. She’s been single since her split from Cody Simpson, but has she moved on? This is what we discovered when we checked in with the pop star.

Hugh Jackman smiling in a suit
(magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com)

Hugh Jackman Getting Divorce, ‘Fleeing’ New York City?

Hugh Jackman may have one of the most low-key marriages in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean that they’re exempt from the stresses of being a couple. One report says that the star has abandoned his home in New York after a bad split from his spouse. Here’s what’s really going on with the actor.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.