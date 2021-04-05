Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

Did Meghan Markle tell Queen Elizabeth to die? One cover story claimed the Duchess of Sussex blasted Queen Elizabeth and said she and Prince Harry were bigger than the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Spoiled Meghan’s Mean Meltdown!’

Last year, the National Enquirer ran a cover story about Markle telling Queen Elizabeth to “drop dead.” A high-level courtier exclusively told the tabloid, “Meghan threw a terrible tantrum and told the queen to ‘drop dead! I can do what I want!” Queen Elizabeth and Prince William responded to this slight by declaring, as another insider said, “all-out war.”

A source said Markle’s “ego has gotten out of control.” Queen Elizabeth, according to an insider, “bent over backwards trying to accommodate their selfish demand for freedom, but all Meghan’s done is thumb her nose at her efforts.” The ongoing fight was devastating the family, and Queen Elizabeth just wanted it all to be over with.

A source said the conflict was taking a toll on Queen Elizabeth, who “has heart problems and other ailments and Meghan’s self-centered antics are taking a terrible toll on her health.” The source added that she “doesn’t deserve to be treated like some doddery old has-been by a narcissistic newcomer.” The article concluded by saying “Harry has to get his diva wife under control.”

Markle And Queen Elizabeth Get Along Well

Contrary to this report, Markle and Queen Elizabeth have a fine relationship. Markle spoke glowingly about her grandmother-in-law to Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry added: “I’ve never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her.” There is no ill will toward Queen Elizabeth, so this story is false.

A Hate-Filled Story

Yelling “I can do what I want” is far more in line with Eric Cartman than Meghan Markle, but Gossip Cop can only be so surprised. When in doubt, the tabloid resorts to name-calling. It has called her a spoiled diva, a monster, and a bipolar narcissist. The Enquirer despises Markle, and constantly prints absurd stories like this to discredit her.

The Enquirer is in no position to trash anyone for telling Queen Elizabeth to “drop dead.” Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid on multiple occasions for claiming the queen is on her death bed. She’s still alive, so this tabloid clearly cannot be trusted. This story of fighting between Markle and Queen Elizabeth was not remotely true and just proves that this tabloid is the last place to go for legitimate royal news.

More News From Gossip Cop

Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Luciana Barroso: The Untold Truth About Matt Damon’s Wife

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91?