Meghan Markle 'Busted With Her Ex' In Shocking Photo?

Photos have rocked the royal family on more than one occasion. This week, one tabloid claims that a shocking photo of Meghan Markle with her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has sent Prince Harry into a tailspin. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, “Prince Harry has been rocked by the emergence of an intimate photograph of his wife, Meghan Markle, and her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.” The tabloid includes the photo, which depicts Markle and Engelson “lounging side-by-side on a cozy white couch.” A source tells the tabloid “that this resurfaced photo is likely to have also hit a nerve” with Markle, for it reminded her of “what life would’ve been like if she stayed in her first, more simple marriage.”
As Prince Harry “struggles to adjust to Meghan’s vision for their Hollywood life,” the photo is a reminder for Markle of being married to a more creative equal “rather than feeling she has to coach Harry through it all.” Prince Harry is reportedly “seeing red” over this photo, and “would be so hurt” if he knew what Markle felt. The article concludes by saying that “he would feel like it’s just as bad as physically busting her on the couch with her ex.”
There are loads of photos from over ten years ago that are exactly like this one. Markle and Engelson were together for about eight years, so of course it’s not hard to find photos of the two sitting close to one another. The one printed by New Idea is pretty tame too, as the two are just “lounging… on a cozy couch.” Prince Harry, like Markle, has plenty of easily accessible photos of himself with old romantic partners, so why would this one “rock” him?
What makes this story even less believable is that this specific photograph isn’t easy to find. How would Markle or Prince Harry, both critics of social media who do not have public profiles, easily stumble upon these old photos in the first place? The picture is accessible but not something you’d just happen to randomly see. This narrative is unbelievable and the photo is very tame, so Gossip Cop is busting this outrageous story.
This is the same tabloid that used an old photo of Markle in its cover story about her walking out on Prince Harry. The two are still happily married and raising a family together. She is not, however, grooming Archie for the throne in a nonsensical “revenge” plot against the royal family, despite the outlet's claim otherwise.
This is also the same tabloid that promised an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton, only to print an interview about Middleton. It simply cannot be trusted with stories about the royal family. The only thing noteworthy about this photo piece could be the reminder that Markle was married once before, but that was ten years ago. She’s long since moved on with her life, so this tabloid should too.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
