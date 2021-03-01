Meghan Markle ‘Banned’ From UK; Prince Harry Getting Stripped Of All Titles?

Is Meghan Markle “banned” from Britain with Prince Harry facing a similar fate? This week a tabloid reports the “runaway” couple are also in danger of being stripped of their royal titles. Gossip Cop investigates.

Even A New Royal Baby Can’t Fix Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Relations With Royal Family

According to the latest edition of the Globe, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s news that they’re expecting a second baby hasn’t thawed relations with the rest of the royal family. In fact, things are icier than ever, an influential palace courtier tells the outlet. Though Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family extended their congratulations to the couple in an official statement, the atmosphere behind the scenes was decidedly chilly. “No one was overjoyed,” the courtier explains, adding that the “low-key response was deliberate.”

“After all the things Harry and his starstruck American wife have done to embarrass the monarchy,” the source continues, “why should news that Meghan’s knocked up make any difference?” Before marrying Markle, the source notes, “Harry was a man who always did his duty and put the queen and country first.” Once his wife of three years got her claws sunk into him, however, “he’s managed to get kicked out of the family and humiliate the monarchy.”

Prince Harry, Markle “Turned Their Backs” On Royal Family?

Furthermore, the couple is signaling that “they’ve turned their backs on [Prince Harry’s] family and are ready to sever all royal ties” by agreeing to a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that will be shown next week. Markle, whose drama, both real and imagined, with the royal family has been a favorite tabloid topic for years, has allegedly already been “banned from Harry’s homeland.”

What’s surprising, the source adds, is that “word in the palace is the prince is next!” In conclusion, the “influential” courtier exclaims, “We expect them both to be stripped of all royal titles along with their children – born and unborn!” There’s a lot about this article that needs to be corrected, so we’ll start with the most obvious part first.

Here’s What Gossip Cop Knows

The tabloid’s source erroneously claims Prince Harry and his wife were “kicked out” of the royal family when in reality, they were the ones that made the decision to walk away. And it’s incorrect to say that it was the family that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted distance from. In a recent interview with James Corden, Prince Harry admitted that it was actually the British press that created a “toxic environment” which ultimately forced his hand.

“We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health,” he told the late night talk show host before continuing, “This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is ‘I need to get my family out of here,’ but we never walked away.” He then said he’d “never walk away” from either his family or his dedication to public service.

It’s also blatantly untrue that Meghan Markle has been “banned” from England, or that Prince Harry is at any risk of being banned himself. The royal family did strip the couple of their royal patronages, or the charitable foundations that they are involved with, but the duke and duchess’ royal titles are still in effect.

This tabloid is about as far from a reputable source as possible. The Globe has published a number of bizarre, outlandish, and downright implausible stories about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that have turned out to be completely false. For instance, shortly after the pair were married, the outlet claimed they’d asked George and Amal Clooney to be the godparents for an adopted African baby. The royal duo never adopted a baby, African or otherwise. Gossip Cop also called the tabloid out for claiming Prince Harry had a “secret mental breakdown” in Canada, an event that never happened. We’ve lost hope that this tabloid will ever be capable of printing something other than outlandish stories based on an alternate reality.