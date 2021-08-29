Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Close up of Meghan Markel smiling Royals Meghan Markle Banned From The UK After Insulting The Queen With Mocking Video?

Is the royal family banning Meghan Markle from the United Kingdom? One tabloid insists the Firm is retaliating against the duchess for her recent charity video. Gossip Cop investigates. Meghan Markle ‘Publicly Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth II? The most recent edition of the Globe reports Meghan Markle falling further from the royal family’s graces. Markle recently […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Close up of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together. Affleck looking annoyed Celebrities Jennifer Lopez Put Ben Affleck On ‘Strict Routine,’ He ‘Absolutely Hates’?

Is Jennifer Lopez whipping Ben Affleck back into shape? One tabloid insists Lopez is helping Affleck get his confidence back. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Lopez Helping ‘Extremely Self-Conscious’ Ben Affleck? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer claims Jennifer Lopez wants to give Ben Affleck’s confidence — and his bum — a much-needed boost. According […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of melon and meat Lifestyle Ina Garten’s Surprising Two Ingredient Breakfast Is Quick, Tasty, And Healthy

Ina Garten has you covered with a healthy breakfast that requires only two ingredients, making you wonder, "Why didn't I think of that?"

 by Brittany Baxter
Salma Hayek looking back over her left shoulder News Salma Hayek Celebrates Taco Appetite In Leggy Minidress

Salma Hayek is all tacos and all legs as she chows down on a plateful of her favorite dish and delights her Instagram followers in the process. The 54-year-old actress, this year making headlines as she admits she’s struggling to lose weight she recently gained, was showing her 18.5 million followers what an appetite she […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Royals

Meghan Markle Banned From The UK After Insulting The Queen With Mocking Video?

A
Ariel Gordon
4:00 pm, August 29, 2021
Close up of Meghan Markel smiling
(Naresh777/Shutterstock.com)

Is the royal family banning Meghan Markle from the United Kingdom? One tabloid insists the Firm is retaliating against the duchess for her recent charity video. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle ‘Publicly Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth II?

The most recent edition of the Globe reports Meghan Markle falling further from the royal family’s graces. Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday by uploading a video announcing her 40X40 initiative. Markle was assisted in her announcement by actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy and contained some blatant references to royal British culture.

“The video was cringeworthy,” an inside source dishes, “At first, Markle claimed she was working in her organic garden — a not-so-subtle dig at organic crusader Prince Charles, who talks to his plants. Then she rushed odd to change into a floral dress, fancy hat and gloves — poking fun at the queen and her garden party outfits. Then Melissa and Meghan sipped from very elegant British teacups — as Her Majesty does every afternoon!” The source adds, “I’m told the royals are seething over the video.”

But the royal family has a plan to strike back. “After being accused of racism, being abusive parents and not helping Meghan when she was suicidal, the royals are retaliating — despite the threat of more bombshells in Harry’s tell-all memoir coming next year.” Apparently the royals want to “stop Meghan shamelessly trading off her royal title.” An insider explains, “Banning her from Britain is likely the first step in renouncing her royal status forever. No one mocks the monarch and gets away with it!”

Meghan Markle Banned From The UK?

So, is it true the crown is planning to ban Markle from the UK? Of course not. Such a move would not only be an overreaction, it would be completely unheard of. People don’t just get banned from countries for no reason. A crime must be committed for it to even be an option. While Markle may have made a playful jab at the royals, there certainly wasn’t anything illegal about it. None of these alleged plans of Charles’ would accomplish much, and we’re sure this alleged “insider” doesn’t actually have any insight into the royal family.

Furthermore, we seriously doubt Markle meant any offense to the queen in her video. Despite tabloids like these trying to stir up drama between the Sussexes and Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry still has a strong relationship with his grandmother. The queen was one of the first to meet the Sussexes’ daughter over a video call, and she was seen on her way to visit her grandson while he was in the UK. For Pete’s sake, they named their newborn daughter, Lilibet, after the queen herself. This idea that the Sussexes were somehow insulting the queen is just outrageous.

The Tabloid On Queen Elizabeth And The Sussexes

This isn’t the first time the Globe has claimed the Sussexes were under fire from the royal family. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged the queen was stripping Harry and Markle of their royal titles. Then the magazine claimed she had removed them from the line of succession. The tabloid even reported that the royal family was outraged by the Sussexes naming their daughter “Lilibet.” Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to the British royal family.

Trending Royal News

Prince Harry Producing $25M Princess Diana Documentary About Her Murder?
Prince Charles Orders Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Repay $12 Million To Royal Family?
Prince William Fears For Kate Middleton’s Health After Shocking Weight Loss?
Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Lilibet Diana, Meghan Markle Fuming Over Barack Obama Snub, And More Of This Week’s Royal Gossip
Prince William Furious With Prince Harry For Letting Meghan Markle Take Princess Diana’s Watch?
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Introduce Kate Middleton To Lilibet Via FaceTime?
Prince Charles Goes Into Hiding After Being Questioned About Princess Diana’s Death?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.