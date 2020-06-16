Is Meghan Markle badgering Brad Pitt for a movie role? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in a story this week. Gossip Cop investigated the claim.
Since Markle and her husband Prince Harry arrived in Los Angeles, the rumor mill has been working around the clock to come up with one silly story after another about the duchess’ supposed “Hollywood takeover.” She’s been linked to Tom Cruise, Reese Witherspoon, and Kim Kardashian, and this week, Brad Pitt’s name has been thrown into the mix as well in a new article from New Idea.
“Meghan has been badgering Brad’s people at Plan B [Entertainment] to set up a meeting of them,” an unnamed source says, referring to Pitt's production company. “When she has he eye on a prize, she relentlessly pursues it until she gets what she wants. And right now, that’s to star in a movie with Brad.” The source adds, “she’s pestering his assistants constantly” and has been begging George Clooney “to set them up for a casual, professional dinner to go over her ideas.”
Whether or not Markle and Pitt have crossed paths at some point or will do so in the future, there are a couple things wrong here that Gossip Cop should point out. First, why would this source, who clearly despises Markle, know so much about her plans? How in the world would they know her social outings and personal conversations?
Second, while Markle could be said to have taken certain steps to return to work in Hollywood, it is by no means the only thing she’s focusing on. She and Prince Harry have been developing their new American nonprofit charity Archewell. Recently, they announced they would be delaying Archewell’s launch until next year in order to focus their efforts on the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus relief. It’s obvious that Markle has more things to do than just badger Brad Pitt for a movie role — once again, this portrayal of her as a rabid social climber just isn't accurate.
New Idea, it should be noted, has gotten an awful lot of mileage out of making up stories about Meghan Markle. In January, the tabloid ran a cover headline alleging that the Sussexes had split up 83 days prior, a weirdly specific number but one that was nonetheless completely false. In a classic bait-and-switch, the article itself admitted that the couple hadn’t actually split up, but had simply been “struggling privately” with the pressures forced on them, which really shouldn’t be news to anyone.
In April, Gossip Cop busted another story from the tabloid about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attempt to take over Hollywood. This time, it was Angelina Jolie that Markle was hounding — “It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years,” a supposed “Hollywood insider” told the magazine. In reality, the outlet probably just chose Jolie as the supposed partner-in-crime because she’s been unfairly maligned almost as much as Markle herself. Why wouldn’t the tabloid media’s two greatest villains team up to take over Hollywood together?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.