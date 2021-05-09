Meghan Markle Baby Shower Drama?

Is Meghan Markle planning a lavish baby shower now that she’s living in the US? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Meghan Markle ‘Torn Over Dream Baby Shower’?

According to a recent edition of the Heat, Meghan Markle is eager to throw an extravagant baby shower to celebrate the impending birth of her and Prince Harry’s daughter. However, the tabloid explains that she might face criticism over the decision as she did with her previous one. Since baby showers are not a UK royal tradition, Markle reportedly “wants her special day, but knows it may cause upset.”

With that being said, the tabloid reports that Markle is moving forward with her plans. “The baby shower will be a classy affair — there will be no expense spared,” an inside source spills the the tabloid. The insider describes the star-studded guest list, name dropping the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Beyoncé.

The event will also include “plenty of games and lavish decorations,” as well as “luxury touches, like gift bags, filled with wellness products and handmade mementos.” Finally, the insider muses that Markle has hired “top chefs to provide a feast fit for Hollywood royalty, and only the best Champagne will be served.”

The insider continues, describing how Markle’s mother, Doria, and Prince Harry are doing most of the planning. Harry “wants his wife to feel like a proper princess from beginning to end” explains the source. The tabloids also speculates over who the godmother will be, tossing around Oprah or Serena Williams as possibilities. The magazine goes on to describe a typical day for Markle, which is full of leisure and pampering from Harry.

Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower To Be ‘Five-Star Affair’?

So, is it true that Meghan Markle is throwing a huge baby shower bash? Given what we know, it’s highly unlikely. The tabloid’s four-page spread is full of conflicting claims. The first point the tabloid emphasizes is that Markle was unable to join her husband in the UK for Prince Phillip’s funeral because of her pregnancy and the pandemic. With that known, how does it make sense for her to plan a grandiose baby shower even later in her pregnancy?

Additionally, the tabloid’s original claim that Markle could be criticized for the event is effectively dropped and replaced with an insistence that Markle is finally free from royal scrutiny and “she isn’t forced to follow stuffy palace rules any more.” The original fear the Markle could face backlash is completely forgotten by the third page.

Finally, the tabloid starts by asserting that it’s Markle that’s pushing for the baby shower to happen, but by the end of the article it’s totally her mother and husband’s doing. There are plenty of doubtful claims from the tabloid’s dubious insider, making it clear that the entire piece is a work of fiction.

The Tabloids On Markle’s Plans

Besides, it’s hard to trust any tabloid to accurately report on Markle’s plans. Last year, In Touch reported that Markle was throwing a $200k birthday bash in the middle of the pandemic. New Idea also reported that Markle planned to divorce Prince Harry after their second child was born. Finally, there’s also been plenty of speculation that Markle is making her return to TV. None of these claims turned out to be true. It’s clear readers should be skeptical of any tabloid reporting on Markle’s “big plans.”

