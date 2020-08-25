Meghan Markle Arrested In California? New Report Claims She Has Been

Has Meghan Markle been taken into custody as the cover story of one tabloid claims? Gossip Cop is prepared to investigate this outrageous claim.
In its most recent cover story, New Idea claims that Markle has been arrested for protesting, leaving Prince Harry and the royal family shocked and appalled. In the actual story, the tabloid does a classic bait-and-switch by saying that Markle "appeared to hint she would have been willing to join [Black Lives Matter] protestors and risk arrest." There is a humongous difference between being arrested, as the cover implies with the word "busted" and the promise of "arrest photos," and the extremely vague use of the words appeared, hint, would, and risk.
The actual article is split between an interview about Markle and a quick rundown of some comments Markle has made supporting the ongoing protests. The article concludes by saying the source, who has nothing to do with Markle, doesn't "think the Queen, Prince Charles and William will be happy about this, but there is little they can do." Why wouldn't the royal family be happy about Markle supporting social causes? It's a really half-baked comment that doesn't really say anything about the royal family and is just there to stoke some conflict.
Gossip Cop can safely say that this outlandish story is not true. Every single thing Markle does in under a microscope both In the United States and the United Kingdom. Her buying a house was news, and the cost of her wedding dress has caused tons of stories. Can you imagine if she was actually arrested? It would be on the front page of every single newspaper and website in the world and not relegated to one single tabloid.
A cover blurb promises "shocking arrest pics inside." The article contains a few banal photographs of Markle, a pensive looking Prince Harry, and some arrest photos of Jane Fonda and George Clooney. While we suppose there are arrest pics inside, it is extremely and willfully misleading to put those words on the cover when the photos are not of Markle.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for its blatant practice of bait-and-switch cover stories. It recently promised an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton. The story was actually an interview about Middleton. The promises made on a New Idea cover are not to be believed.
This tabloid is not unique in its coverage of Markle. It recently reported that Queen Elizabeth was personally flying to California to set Markle straight. That story had another bait-and-switch, as the cover claimed the Queen was already in LA while the article said she was only planning a trip. Either way, the story was bogus as the queen remains in England during the pandemic.
The tabloid has claimed that Prince Harry was fleeing LA without Markle and that the two were getting a divorce after having a second child. Gossip Cop busted both articles as nothing more than phony narratives designed to make Markle look bad. This cover story of her arrest is in that exact tradition and should not be believed.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.