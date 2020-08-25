Meghan Markle Arrested In California? New Report Claims She Has Been

The actual article is split between an interview about Markle and a quick rundown of some comments Markle has made supporting the ongoing protests. The article concludes by saying the source, who has nothing to do with Markle, doesn't "think the Queen, Prince Charles and William will be happy about this, but there is little they can do." Why wouldn't the royal family be happy about Markle supporting social causes? It's a really half-baked comment that doesn't really say anything about the royal family and is just there to stoke some conflict.