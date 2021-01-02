Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Son Will Need Kate Middleton's Permission To Marry?

If Prince William has another baby, or if any of his kids have kids, then Archie would remain outside the top six in line and would not need to ask for permission. Furthermore, let’s suppose he did ask for permission and was denied. Archie could still get married, he would just be disqualified from succeeding to the crown. With all of his cousins in the way, it’s an extreme long shot that he would ever even be in line for the throne at all, so this continues to be a nonissue.