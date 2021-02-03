Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Podcast Already Canceled?

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast get axed? One tabloid says that it's already been cancelled. Gossip Cop is investigating the report. Here’s what we know.
“Meghan & Harry Pulled From The Airwaves!” reads the headline for the article by Woman’s Day. According to the tabloid, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $53 million deal with Spotify has flopped and the entire project is hanging by a thread. After stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to the States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to produce scripted and unscripted series, films, documentaries, and children's programming for the online streaming service. The couple also signed a multi-year deal with Spotify to produce and host their programs through their company, Archwell Audio.
The duke and duchess debuted their first episode a little over a month ago, but the magazine asserts that fans are wondering when the next episode will drop. An insider further reveals that due to the podcast’s lackluster performance, it was a “huge disappointment for the couple, and especially for Spotify, which expected to hit number one.” The source adds, “It might be why they’re holding back on releasing anything new.”
Another informant suggests, “It’s strange that they released one podcast then went radio silent. Rumor has it they’re struggling to get decent guests on since the first episode was critically panned for being too 'progressive.'” The tipster concludes, “If they don’t come up with something to claw their way back into the charts, I’d be worried Spotify might pull the deal.”
So, did the duke and duchess’ podcast get dropped or is it in danger of being canceled? The tabloid pulled a classic bait-and-switch on its readers by first claiming that the podcast was nixed, but in reality, that hasn’t happened. The first episode that aired last month served as a preview for the upcoming show. Also, while the special didn’t reach the top spot on the charts, it did rank number seven after initially placing lower when it first debuted. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast hasn’t revealed when the next episodes will come out, to suggest that the spouses are withholding the next episodes is silly.
Additionally, Gossip Cop is very wary of anything Woman’s Day reports pertaining to the royal couple. Recently, the tabloid claimed that the duke and duchess were broke and desperate, which Gossip Cop quickly clarified wasn’t true. The magazine also asserted that Meghan Markle ruined Princess Beatrice’s wedding. The tabloids love to try and bring the royal family down with negative press and incorrect stories. Gossip Cop will continue to expose these bogus reports and give readers the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
