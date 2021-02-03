Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Podcast Already Canceled?

Gossip Cop's Take On The Story

So, did the duke and duchess’ podcast get dropped or is it in danger of being canceled? The tabloid pulled a classic bait-and-switch on its readers by first claiming that the podcast was nixed, but in reality, that hasn’t happened. The first episode that aired last month served as a preview for the upcoming show. Also, while the special didn’t reach the top spot on the charts, it did rank number seven after initially placing lower when it first debuted. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast hasn’t revealed when the next episodes will come out, to suggest that the spouses are withholding the next episodes is silly.