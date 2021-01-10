Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Trying To Make Money Off Pregnancy Announcement?

‘Hollywood Pregnancy Announcement’

According to Woman’s Day, “Meghan and Harry are planning to reveal that they’re expecting their second child via a lucrative US tabloid magazine deal.” A source tells the magazine, "It’s been rumored ever since she delayed a court case in London… and now there’s talk they’ve been shopping around a pregnancy tell-all.” The article concludes by saying the two could earn “tens of millions” for the announcement, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would “plan on donating to charity.”