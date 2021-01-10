Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Trying To Make Money Off Pregnancy Announcement?

Meghan Markle deals with more unfair tabloid press coverage than perhaps any other public figure. She’s constantly attacked for doing nothing at all. One tabloid now claims that she’s going to exploit a pregnancy for profit. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, “Meghan and Harry are planning to reveal that they’re expecting their second child via a lucrative US tabloid magazine deal.” A source tells the magazine, "It’s been rumored ever since she delayed a court case in London… and now there’s talk they’ve been shopping around a pregnancy tell-all.” The article concludes by saying the two could earn “tens of millions” for the announcement, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would “plan on donating to charity.”
The only evidence this tabloid has to prove Markle’s pregnancy is the supposedly conspicuous court case delay. Markle has not confirmed a pregnancy, so Gossip Cop will remain skeptical of reports like this. Prince Harry has expressed his desire to have two children, but any report before a proper announcement is strictly speculation. Furthermore, given Markle's difficult op-ed about her miscarriage last year, this seems like nothing but a cruel insult to her.
Even if Markle is pregnant, this narrative is extremely unlikely. Tabloids have announced a Markle pregnancy too many times to count, and the relationship between the couple and tabloids is contentious to say the least. The Sussexes don’t need a baby announcement to generate charitable donations, so every part of this story is unbelievable.
Woman’s Day publishes Markle hit pieces in just about every issue. Gossip Cop recently busted its cover story about the Suits star and Prince Harry splitting up after their worst fight ever. Around this time last year, the tabloid said that the two were breaking up after Markle was spotted in Canada. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still together, so these stories were just made up.
This very tabloid also printed a cover story about Markle being pregnant. It’s almost like this outlet is creating an elaborate fantasy where Markle would call it for help. That’ll never happen, as this tabloid is the same one who baselessly called her a diva who ruined her son’s birthday party.
None of these stories were remotely accurate. It’s impossible to believe the magazine would really know the details of a pregnancy announcement. Gossip Cop genuinely doesn’t know if Markle is pregnant or not, but we do know this tabloid’s trashy track record speaks for itself. Markle selling a pregnancy announcement to the tabloids of all things is utterly absurd.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
