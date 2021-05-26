Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Struggling’ Over Baby Shower Costs?

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fighting over their baby shower? One report says the two are breaking the bank for the affair and it’s leading to some friction. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle’s $554,000 Baby Shower

According to Who, Markle and Prince Harry’s traditionally united front has been challenged. The two are fighting over the cost of their baby shower. A source says, “Meghan and Harry don’t lock horns much, but they struggled to get on the same page over their little girl’s baby shower.”

Prince Harry is worried that a lavish party will make them appear out of touch, but Markle thinks that she deserves a big party. A source explains, “They’ve been through hell and back escaping England with Archie and she’s starting to feel very settled with a good core group of girlfriends with kids around her.” The two are on the same page regarding privacy, however, with both agreeing that it should be in their backyard with only a few friends to celebrate.

Are Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Fighting?

Prince Harry frequently extols the virtues of Markle. In his new AppleTV+ series with Oprah Winfrey, he credits her with getting him into therapy. There’s not a hint of negativity in the interview, so Gossip Cop has our doubts about this supposed fight.

A few weeks ago, Us Weekly reported that Markle wasn’t having a baby shower. A source told the magazine, “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now… She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.” This story directly contradicts Who‘s report, so we’re naturally suspicious of it.

What Gossip Cop does know is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t exactly have a taste for the finest things in life. They keep their personal life, especially where Archie is concerned, very private. Markle doesn’t even have an Instagram, so there are no Kardashian-esque photo-ops of expensive clothes at expensive places.

This story reminds us of a recent tall tale about Prince Harry shelling out for a nursery. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are really private when it comes to such matters, so it’s very hard to believe that Who would have a scoop like this.

Other Money Stories

Gossip Cop busted a story about Markle and Prince Harry earning $500 million for the Oprah Winfrey interview since that number is preposterously high. Woman’s Day blamed the couple when the royal family met a $35 million shortfall. That missing money was caused by COVID-19, not Markle.

There are so many stories about Prince Harry and Markle’s supposed money trouble that we’ve collected them in one place. Markle and Prince Harry throwing a lavish baby shower would be as out of character for them as arguing in full view of tabloid’s tipsters. This story is bogus.

