Meghan Markle And Prince Harry 'Snubbing' The Queen On Christmas 'Again'?

The Tabloid Despises Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

This tabloid has been busted by Gossip Cop regularly for its bogus stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It claimed that Prince Harry’s love child was ruining his wedding, but obviously, that was just made-up nonsense. It also claimed that Middleton was cutting Markle off financially despite having no authority to do so, and it said that Markle had given Prince Harry a divorce ultimatum. These stories were all completely false and demonstrate that we should not believe the Globe when it comes to stories on the royal family.