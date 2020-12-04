Meghan Markle And Prince Harry 'Snubbing' The Queen On Christmas 'Again'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a stir last Christmas when they didn’t attend Queen Elizabeth’s annual get-together. One tabloid reports that the two are planning to snub the party for the second year in a row. Are the Sussexes staying cool in California for the queen’s "final" Christmas? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, “Bratty Harry and Meghan” are going to snub the queen’s “Christmas family get-together for the second year in a row,” despite the fact that “this will likely be [Queen Elizabeth’s] last holiday season.” The tabloid says the Sussexes are “not ready to leave their cushy life in Montecito,” so as of now, “there are currently no plans for them to return to the UK for Christmas.”
How do you write a story about not traveling and not bring up the pandemic? The bit about this being her final holiday season is also disgraceful. This story is brief but manages to get about everything wrong that it possibly could. Prince Harry and Markle are not snubbing the family by staying in Montecito. They’re doing the responsible thing by not engaging in international travel during a pandemic.
This story comes with a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton labeled with the caption “Kate and William will be there!” Actually, they won’t. No one will. The traditional Christmas party won’t be happening this year because of COVID-19. The palace said that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip “hope things will get back to normal in 2021.” So much for this being the last one.
This tabloid has been busted by Gossip Cop regularly for its bogus stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It claimed that Prince Harry’s love child was ruining his wedding, but obviously, that was just made-up nonsense. It also claimed that Middleton was cutting Markle off financially despite having no authority to do so, and it said that Markle had given Prince Harry a divorce ultimatum. These stories were all completely false and demonstrate that we should not believe the Globe when it comes to stories on the royal family.
Since there’s no get-together to snub, the Sussexes aren’t doing anything wrong. This is just a hit piece from a tabloid that despises the couple, as evidenced by the term “bratty” and the shot at their “cushy life.” It’s just another part of the royal drama narrative that wants you to hate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as much as this tabloid does, so it leaves out crucial information, including COVID-19 itself. Don’t take this seriously.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
