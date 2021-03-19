Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Baby’s Name?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently revealed that they’re expecting a baby girl. One report believes they’ve gone one step further. Have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already revealed their baby’s name? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Sussexes Are Going With A Family Favorite’

The headline of New Idea reads, in large letters, “baby name revealed!” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed to Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a girl, and tabloid believes the two could choose a royal name as a way of extending an olive branch. A source says “Harry will push to include his beloved mother,” while Markle is leaning toward Queen Victoria as an inspiration.

So… What’s The Name?

From the headline, one could reasonably expect that the duke and duchess had revealed a baby name. Instead, we got a story saying the couple could choose Victoria or Diana, but it never says any final decision has been made. Obviously, the couple has not revealed any names they have in mind, so this is a purely speculative bait and switch.

What Happened Last Time?

When Markle was pregnant with baby Archie, she and Prince Harry did not reveal his name until a few days after the baby came into the world. Granted, this happened when there were additional protocols to follow as senior members of the royal family, so it’s possible the royal couple will do something different this time around. However, precedent indicates that you shouldn’t expect to learn the new girl’s name until the baby is born.

Bait and switch stories are a very common tactic used by New Idea. It previously ran a cover story promising that Kate Middleton was pregnant with baby number four, only for the story itself to say the lockdown would be a reasonable time to get pregnant. These stories are deliberately misleading and expose that this tabloid has no interest in any legitimate reporting.

Other Bogus Royal Stories

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for claiming Queen Elizabeth had touched down in Los Angeles. The story immediately recanted and said she was only planning a trip. It then ran an almost identical story, only swapping Queen Elizabeth with Kate Middleton. New Idea has no qualms with promising bogus stories it has no intention of even bothering to tell.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually did reveal the name of their next baby, you would see that news in just about every legitimate news site out there. Diana and Victoria seem like perfectly fine guesses, but they’re only that: guesses.

