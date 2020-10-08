Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Responsible For Missing $35 Million From Royal Family Coffers, Per Report

Thief-Markle Stories Are Common

This isn’t the first time Markle has been blamed for lost money. She was the queen’s top suspect for a jewel heist in 1995, when Markle was a child, according to one bogus article busted by Gossip Cop. She apparently stole $10 million in Princess Diana’s jewelry. Recently she was accused straight up extorting the royal family for $90 million in hush money under threat of a tell-all documentary about the Princess of Wales. None of these stories were true or fair to the duchess and only underscore the utter contempt tabloids hold for Meghan Markle.