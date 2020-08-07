Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Burned All Bridges With The Royal Family?

Few people are treated more unfairly or with more transparent resentment than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Whether it’s made-up divorce rumors or bogus infidelity stories, tabloids just have a deceitful grudge against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The latest tabloid story claims that the couple has burned the last bridge to the royal family because of their secret cooperation in the book Finding Freedom. Gossip Cop has numerous issues with this bogus story.
Heat’s latest turn at bashing Markle and Prince Harry comes at the release of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family. The writers of that book “say they wrote it with ‘the participation of those closest to the couple.’” The revelations in this book have allegedly destroyed “any chance of coming back into the fold,” or so says one untrustworthy source.
This article is really the greatest hits collection of anti-Markle rhetoric, going so far as to quote “online commenters” who of course have nothing kind to say. It also publishes some errant words from Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle. The article claims Meghan Markle burned bridges with the royal family by moving to L.A. and for “no longer working with a large chunk of the British press.” The gall of this tabloid to drive Markle out of England then act like it is the victim.
There is so much to debunk here that it makes Gossip Cop’s head spin. Of course, this article is false as it comes just days after numerous members of the royal family publicly wished Markle a happy birthday.
All the key members of the royal family wished Markle a happy birthday including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and the queen herself. The idea that Prince Harry and Markle would be unwelcome in the royal family is preposterous.
The BBC reports that the duke and duchess had nothing to do with this new book. The couple issued a statement through their spokesperson who said the couple was “not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom.” The tabloid knows this but tries to mitigate it by pointing out that the writers worked with someone close to the couple. It is irresponsible to say the book is speaking with the Sussuxes voice when they personally deny it.
As for Thomas Markle, he has accepted money to publish a personal letter sent to him by his daughter. The publication of this private, handwritten letter sparked a lawsuit with the British press. Thomas Markle is about the last person to talk to for an unbiased report on the royal family, especially his daughter.
As for shunning the British tabloids, the Sussexes have extremely valid reasons for doing so. Prince Harry and Markle said they would no longer be cooperating with the British tabloid press. The couple said coverage “can't be based on a lie.” This article is exactly what they were talking about when the laid out that policy, a policy which in no way impacts the rest of the royal family.
This isn’t the first time Heat has been debunked by Gossip Cop. It said the couple would renew their vows in Hollywood to “help Harry’s visa status” which isn’t how visa’s work, so that was bogus. It claimed Markle was going to do a Canadian reality show to extend their stay up north, which is obviously untrue seeing as the couple swiftly moved to L.A. The less mentioned about the baby it claimed was due last May, the better.
This tabloid could have run a story about this new book release, but that would mean wasting an opportunity to bash Meghan Markle. This story about “burning bridges” is completely bogus and is steeped in falsehoods and hate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.