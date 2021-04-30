Meghan Markle Actually Expecting Twins?

Is Meghan Markle pregnant with twins? One cover story says the Duchess of Sussexes will soon welcome two baby girls into the world. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Meghan And Harry: Twin Girls!’

According to Star, Meghan Markle has been placed on 24-hour bed rest as she expects twin girls. Prince Harry told Prince William and Kate Middleton in person, according to a source, that “Meghan is expecting not one baby but two.” The baby news “definitely helped heal the rift between them,” the source added.

This is a dream come true for Markle, although her active lifestyle has been rocked. A source says “Harry keeps reminding her that she needs to rest and that he’ll do whatever work needs to be done,” which includes setting up the $400,000 nursery. Markle plans to do something a bit different with these babies: a home birth. A source says “she loves the idea of having the babies naturally in the privacy of their own home.”

Even though the two are no longer acting royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning on some names that would honor his lineage. A source reports that the two will name the babies Elizabeth and Diana, but “nothing is set in stone just yet.” The story concludes with a source saying “Harry wants the Queen to spend quality time with them.”

She’s Having One Baby

This story is total fantasy. We’ll give Star an inch of credit for saying Prince Harry and Prince William got along positively, but that isn’t saying much. This entire story relies on supposed sources who claim to know an impossible amount of information.

Markle is not pregnant with twins. During the interview with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl, but didn’t say any names, nor did she say it would be twins. Funnily enough, Gossip Cop debunked a story that claimed Markle would reveal her twin pregnancy to Winfrey, but there are no twins to be revealed.

Twins Abound

Tabloids are absolutely obsessed with the idea of royal twins. Markle’s been pregnant with twins dozens of times if you believe every tabloid front page you see. Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie have had similarly inane coverage as well. Just because these tabloids really want royal twins doesn’t make them a reality.

Other Bogus Markle Stories

This very tabloid claimed Markle was six months pregnant last October, and that was completely false. Gossip Cop also debunked the Star story about Markle planning a tell-all interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Markle was interview by Winfrey over a year later, so that story was utter hogwash. We’re more inclined to believe Markle about what’s going on in her own body, and she says she’s only having one baby. This fan fiction story is just that: fiction.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?