Meghan Markle Accused Of Ruining Princess Beatrice's Wedding

The tabloid is purposefully using the dress, which was chosen to mimic a dress and tiara the queen has used, to stoke anger in readers. The tabloid wants to make Markle out to not just be “jealous” but also ignorant toward the royal families history. Nothing in this story is at all true. Princess Beatrice did not leave in tears, the photograph provided in the article of a woman running up some red carpet steps presumably in tears is not of Princess Beatrice on her wedding day and was chosen to be deliberately misleading.