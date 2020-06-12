Meghan Markle Furious Over Prince Harry's Secret Facebook Account?

Not that Woman’s Day has ever shown any interest in getting the facts right about the Duchess of Sussex. In May, the tabloid insisted that Markle had “snapped” over her son Archie’s first birthday, allegedly because no one was paying attention to her family. “Meghan was looking forward to throwing the party of the century,” said the outlet’s spiteful source, “and now she feels like the chance has been ripped away.” The story was obviously bogus: as Gossip Cop noted, the article was published three days before Archie’s actual birthday.