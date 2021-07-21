Megan Fox Reveals The Embarrassing Reason She Quit Drinking

We all get lost in the sauce and make a fool of ourselves sometimes, but not always at the Golden Globes in front of a room full of stars! This was the latest tell-all from Megan Fox on an episode of Who What Wear where the star revealed the real reason why she kicked the bottle for good.

Throwback To 2009…

The Transformers star said she stopped drinking after an embarrassing interview she gave with E! News during the 2009 Golden Globe Awards where she said “a bunch of s*** I shouldn’t have said.” Fox even admitted to getting into a lot of trouble for the mishap.

“I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers. At the Golden Globes, they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that,” she said with a nervous face.

“Now I don’t drink and this is why. I was belligerent and said a bunch of s*** I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why but I know I did. You can look that up,” she went on.

As it turns out you can very well find out what Fox said that night and she definitely overshared just a bit!

When called “one of the hottest women in the business right now” by E! host Giuliana Rancic, Megan Fox said, “I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelgänger for Alan Alda.”

“I’m so painfully insecure. I’m on the verge of vomiting right now. I’m so horrified that I’m here and embarrassed and scared,” she continued. Fox later deadpanned her secret to her 22-inch waist (“I basically starve myself for a month”) and then revealed that she really wants Selma Hayek’s boobs.

The Past Is The Past

All in a night’s work at the Golden Globes! In the “Who What Wear” segment, Megan Fox admitted to many of her struggles with fame and gave fans a blunt and authentic peek into her life and career.

Though it’s been many years since Fox’s gaffe at the Golden Globes, we’re happy to see the star embrace herself, her sexuality, and even make a comeback into the spotlight. Though we can’t change our past mistakes no matter how embarrassing sometimes the best thing one can do is simply laugh and learn.

