Megan Fox Reportedly Building Future With Machine Gun Kelly, But Does Her Ex Want Her Back?

Status of Brian Austin Green And Megan Fox's Relationship

Sources have been speculating on the status of Green and Fox's relationship for years, as we have dissected on more than one occasion. The couple has been on again/off again for years, with Fox filing for divorce back in 2015 only for the pair to reconcile the next year. When Green announced the couple had separated in May, many were unconvinced this was the real deal. Yet Megan Fox made waves when she announced her new relationship this summer.

Just a few months later, Brian Austin Green took to Instagram where he seemed to indicate he still believed there was a future for him and Fox, stating such things as "I never say never" about reuniting. He further explained, “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”