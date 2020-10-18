Megan Fox Reportedly Building Future With Machine Gun Kelly, But Does Her Ex Want Her Back?

It appears things have been getting serious between actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly ever since the pair met back in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in The Switchgrass. A few months later the pair were Instagram official, and it wasn't long before rumors that marriage and new babies were on the way began to swirl, which Gossip Cop has already addressed.
It was recently reported that things have progressed to the point that Fox is ready to introduce her new bae to her kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey, who she shares with ex Brian Austin Green. But is Green ready to officially let go of his ten-year marriage with Fox? Gossip Cop is here to investigate.
A source recently spoke with PEOPLE saying Fox has recently introduced Kelly to her kids, indicating that it was a "natural step since they are getting more serious." That is quite a big step indeed for a relationship, as getting the kids involved can easily become messy. The source continued to state that the duo's relationship is certainly not a fling, going as far as to indicate that "they are planning a future together."
What that future may be is unclear. As we previously have reported, Fox has indicated that more children isn't out of the question, and it stands to reason that marriage could eventually be on the table, though considering Fox is still legally married to Green, so that might be quite a ways off. But that then begs the question: is Green actually ready to let go for good?
Sources have been speculating on the status of Green and Fox's relationship for years, as we have dissected on more than one occasion. The couple has been on again/off again for years, with Fox filing for divorce back in 2015 only for the pair to reconcile the next year. When Green announced the couple had separated in May, many were unconvinced this was the real deal. Yet Megan Fox made waves when she announced her new relationship this summer.
Just a few months later, Brian Austin Green took to Instagram where he seemed to indicate he still believed there was a future for him and Fox, stating such things as "I never say never" about reuniting. He further explained, “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”
Regardless if Green and Fox do end up getting back together, it's clear from his Instagram stream that he wants nothing but happiness for his current ex, stating that he does "wish her all the best." He later goes on to send well wishes for Fox and her new man stating, "I really hope that him and Megan are happy" because "it's important that she's happy." His genuine hope that she is happy and his statement that their separation is not a from a "lack of love" do seem to indicate his feelings for her are still there. Then again, after all those years and three beautiful kids together, love just doesn't go away overnight. So the short of it now is that only time will tell.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.