Megan Fox Planning On Leaving Machine Gun Kelly To Reunite With Brian Austin Green?

She's Pretty Dedicated For A 'Fake' Girlfriend

What's frankly bizarre about this supposedly "insider" report is how much emphasis it places on Fox's history with while ignoring her time with Machine Gun Kelly. She went out of her way to promote his new album, and they've been nothing but sweet on social media. This article originally appeared in an issue from weeks ago, and Fox and MGK have been dating for somewhere around four months. When is she going to "get bored" again? You'd think that if the tabloid was really talking to her friends, they'd at least know how long she tends to have these apparently insincere relationships.