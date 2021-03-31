Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘Doomed From The Start’?

Is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s relationship destined to fail? That’s what one tabloid reported a while back. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and wants to check back in.

Fox Leaving MGK For Ex-Husband?

Last year, OK! Reported that Fox and Kelly’s relationship was coming to an end. According to the piece’s inside source, Fox was leaving Kelly to reunite with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Then the magazine went on to describe how Fox loses interest easily, and it was only a matter of time before she was bored of Kelly.

But the article just didn’t seem quite right. Gossip Cop was skeptical of the claims from the start. According to all reports, Fox and Kelly were very much in love. The article relied heavily on the on-again, off-again nature of Fox and Green’s past relationship to predict their impending reunion.

Of course, just because a couple has a history of breaking up and getting back together, that’s not enough to suggest that the couple will reunite again. In Fox and Green’s case, it’s clear they divorced for meaningful reasons, and both actors have moved on and into new relationships.

Fox Losing Interest In MGK?

Fox’s ex-husband aside, was the article correct in predicting that she’d lose interest in Kelly? It doesn’t seem like that’s the case. In the months since the article was published, Fox and Kelly have appeared just as dedicated to one another.

Despite the article’s claims that she’d be losing interest this far into their relationship, Fox appears to be far from bored. Fox has reportedly introduced Kelly to her kids. Additionally, the couple remains just as affectionate on social media. Fox posted a sweet Valentine’s Day picture and poem on Instagram for Kelly just last month. Additionally, the musician posted a similar picture of him and Fox on Valentine’s Day.

Tabloids Don’t Have A Clue About Fox And MGK’s Relationship

This isn’t the first time the tabloids have gone after Fox and Kelly. Gossip Cop has investigated plenty of conflicting reports on the couple. Shortly after they started dating, another magazine claimed that Kelly had dumped Fox, which Gossip Cop found totally false. To make matters more confusing, Gossip Cop has fielded reports that the couple has plans to get married and have children. Despite the unwarranted speculation in the media, the couple seems to be going strong.

