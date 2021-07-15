Megan Fox Facing Backlash After Calling Former President Donald J Trump ‘A Legend’

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Leonardo DiCaprio laughs while wearing a dark suit on the red carpet News Leonardo DiCaprio Has A New Celebrity Suitor, And She’s MUCH Different From His Usual Girlfriends

Who has their eye on Leonardo DiCaprio? An A-lister is being encouraged by her fans to shoot her shot and ask the Basketball Diaries star out. Gossip Cop has the scoop. ‘The Only Hot One’ Leonardo DiCaprio and Drew Barrymore actually have a lot in common. They were both child stars around the same time, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon during an MTV interview Celebrities Mariah Carey ‘Slams’ Ex Nick Cannon; Orders ‘No More Kids,’ Demands He ‘Get A Vasectomy’

Is Mariah Carey furious with Nick Cannon for having children with multiple women in such a short period of time? That’s the story buried in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon ‘No More Kids’? The most recent edition of Woman’s Day reports that Mariah Carey chewed out […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack pose together, both dressed in black formalwear, on the red carpet News HGTV’s Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Rages On, Here’s The Latest

It’s been six months since Christina Haack’s divorce but we’re just now getting a clear picture of the aftermath and how the former couple will be divvying up the assets. It’s certainly a long, expensive list of goodies! Breaking Down Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Settlement According to legal docs obtained from TMZ, the Flip […]

 by Eric Gasa
Michael Strahan poses with his youngest daughters, Isabella and Sophia, on the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards red carpet News Michael Strahan Shares Rare Picture With Beautiful Daughter, She Looks So Grown Up!

Michael Strahan holds quite a few jobs, including co-host of Good Morning America and host of the new game show based off the old classic 100K Pyramid on the same network, but there’s one job that he enjoys above all else: being a dad. Strahan is obviously quite a proud papa to his four children […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Megan Fox Facing Backlash After Calling Former President Donald J Trump ‘A Legend’

M
Matthew Radulski
1:00 pm, July 15, 2021
Megan Fox wears a white dress on the red carpet
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Megan Fox found herself in some hot water recently after calling former President Donald J. Trump a legend on JImmy Kimmel Live!. She’s since cleared the air. Gossip Cop has the scoop.

The Supposed Promotion

Fox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which is currently guest hosted by Arsenio Hall. Fox answered questions about drugs, Machine Gun Kelly, and her new thriller Till Death. Hall, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, asked Fox about going to UFC 264. She started talking about the other celebrities in her row and mentioned Justin Bieber and Trump by name.

Fox said Trump “was a legend. The crowd was very supportive of him when he came in.” It’s easy to see why Fox would catch flack for this, after all, she did kind of call Tump a legend.

Fox Clears It Up

The Jennifer’s Body star took to her Instagram Stories so she could explain what she meant. Fox explained that she does not identify with politicians, and did not say Trump is a legend. She wrote, “I said he was a legend… in that arena… the arena was filled with UFC fight fans, many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received.” She added that this is a fact, not an opinion.

(Megan Fox/Instagram Stories)

Fox is 100% correct. Trump has deep connections to the UFC, so deep that President Dana White even endorsed Trump at the 2012 Republican National Convention. He was an early advocate for UFC, and is still a fight fan. He was in town, as was Fox and many other celebrities, to see Conor McGregor fight Dustin Poirier.

TMZ caught Trump’s arrival into the arena, and it’s obvious that he’s, well, a legend to this audience. He was greeted by rapturous applause both backstage and by the arena itself.

You can hear some boos as well, but it’s far more positive than negative. Fox was right to say he was a legend to this particular arena, and her clearing up the loose end is important as well.

Similar Incidents

Mel Gibson currently finds himself in hot water over saluting Trump at the same event. He’s issued no statement to clear any air. Gossip Cop has encountered many rumors about celebrities supposedly endorsing Trump, but those came from extremely unreliable sources. He remains the most infamous and controversial man in the United States. Fox was simply stating a fact and didn’t intend to endorse him.

More News From Gossip Cop

Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Post, See Pic Here

Christina Haack ‘Warning’ Renee Zellweger About Dating Ex-Husband Ant Anstead, Tells Her To ‘Tread Carefully’?

Report: Kardashians ‘Torn Apart,’ ‘At War’ After ‘KUWTK’ Cancellation

‘Youth-Crazy’ Madonna’s ‘Freaky’ Face Frightening Fans After Latest Performance?

Report: Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’ Over ‘The View’ Feud

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.