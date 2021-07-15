Megan Fox Facing Backlash After Calling Former President Donald J Trump ‘A Legend’

Megan Fox found herself in some hot water recently after calling former President Donald J. Trump a legend on JImmy Kimmel Live!. She’s since cleared the air. Gossip Cop has the scoop.

The Supposed Promotion

Fox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which is currently guest hosted by Arsenio Hall. Fox answered questions about drugs, Machine Gun Kelly, and her new thriller Till Death. Hall, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, asked Fox about going to UFC 264. She started talking about the other celebrities in her row and mentioned Justin Bieber and Trump by name.

Fox said Trump “was a legend. The crowd was very supportive of him when he came in.” It’s easy to see why Fox would catch flack for this, after all, she did kind of call Tump a legend.

Fox Clears It Up

The Jennifer’s Body star took to her Instagram Stories so she could explain what she meant. Fox explained that she does not identify with politicians, and did not say Trump is a legend. She wrote, “I said he was a legend… in that arena… the arena was filled with UFC fight fans, many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received.” She added that this is a fact, not an opinion.

(Megan Fox/Instagram Stories)

Fox is 100% correct. Trump has deep connections to the UFC, so deep that President Dana White even endorsed Trump at the 2012 Republican National Convention. He was an early advocate for UFC, and is still a fight fan. He was in town, as was Fox and many other celebrities, to see Conor McGregor fight Dustin Poirier.

TMZ caught Trump’s arrival into the arena, and it’s obvious that he’s, well, a legend to this audience. He was greeted by rapturous applause both backstage and by the arena itself.

You can hear some boos as well, but it’s far more positive than negative. Fox was right to say he was a legend to this particular arena, and her clearing up the loose end is important as well.

Similar Incidents

Mel Gibson currently finds himself in hot water over saluting Trump at the same event. He’s issued no statement to clear any air. Gossip Cop has encountered many rumors about celebrities supposedly endorsing Trump, but those came from extremely unreliable sources. He remains the most infamous and controversial man in the United States. Fox was simply stating a fact and didn’t intend to endorse him.

