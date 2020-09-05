Megan Fox Dumped By Machine Gun Kelly Already?

Other Made-Up Break-Ups from In Touch

Gossip Cop regularly debunks this tabloid over phony break-up rumors. It claimed Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi were splitting right around the time de Rossi went on Instagram to publicly back her wife up. It said Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy were going to divorce because of the college admissions scandal, but a year later they are still together. Most recently, fellow rapper Kanye West was allegedly about to be dumped by Kim Kardashian, but Kardashian has made it very clear that a divorce is not in the cards.