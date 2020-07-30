Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Go Instagram Official Amid Reports They Won't Last

If Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t have a problem running errands for Fox — and if neither of the two massively popular stars have assistants, which is a baffling idea — what’s the problem? The issue is with “people in his life,” not the relationship. And unless the tabloid can point out what exactly the two don’t have in common, it’s a useless observation. Plenty of couples seem unlikely from an outside perspective, but it’s what happens in the relationship that counts. Considering that the sources say he’s been taking care of Fox, this article seems to be arguing against its own headline.