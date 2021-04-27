Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Engaged?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly surprised many when they started dating early last summer. One report even says the fast-moving couple are already engaged. Gossip Cop is looking into the claim.

MGK And Megan Fox Are Moving Fast

An article in In Touch says that the couple, who officially announced to the world they were dating last July, have gotten engaged. A source tells the magazine, “They are moving really fast. Their gushing about each other is next-level.” Of course, it hardly takes an insider to know how passionate MGK and Fox are — just look at their respective Instagram pages. Both have hardly been shy about professing their love for each other.

Still, the source tells the tabloid that there’s more to come, adding that Fox has asked MGK to marry her. Although there are worries that a wedding might “sting” her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly “don’t care. They just want to be together forever.” It sounds like a storybook…of sorts. Alas, none of this was true. This story was, in fact, published in July 2020. MGK and Megan Fox are still very much together, but neither has even discussed marriage, at least not publicly.

Changing Narratives

Not only have the two remained quiet about marriage, but Fox is also still legally married to Green. Divorce papers have been filed for months, but the case remains unresolved. Until that happens, all this marriage talk with Machine Gun Kelly is very premature. Trusting this outlet is another dubious decision, as just a month after it published this phony report, it wrote another, claiming the two had broken up.

In September 2020, Gossip Cop debunked an allegation from In Touch that stated that Machine Gun Kelly had dumped Megan Fox because she was moving too fast. It vaguely refers to this previous article, stating Fox wanted to get married, but according to another sketchy source, “she was coming on too strong.” The only other evidence presented by the tabloid was the fact that the two had not posted about each other on social media recently. That was the entire basis for the article. Talk about shoddy reporting. Of course, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for it.

The Spark Is Still There

The tabloids have taken readers on a roller coaster ride with these two. Just a couple of weeks ago, we busted In Touch’s sister publication OK! for claiming that the “spark” was out of their romance. This is definitely not the case, based on the most recent Instagram posts.

Don’t trust anything you read in the supermarket tabloids about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, as they have no insight at all.

