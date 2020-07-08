“Mean Ellen” Accusations Causing Ellen DeGeneres To Quit Talk Show?

Was Ellen DeGeneres considering quitting her talk show due to rumors swirling that she’s mean? Gossip Cop came across the article a while ago, but didn’t have enough information at the time to do the story justice. Now, however, new information has come to light that sheds some clarity on the situation.
Woman’s Day recently asked the question, “Could it be all over for Ellen DeGeneres?” DeGeneres has been facing an increased level of scrutiny in recent months after multiple people have come forward with their own “mean Ellen” stories. On Twitter, a thread went viral after it asked people to share these types of stories.
Not long after that, DeGeneres came under fire after several members of the crew spoke with Variety about their frustrations with the way they’d been treated. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, and much of the country began self-isolating as a means to contain it, the crew took several pay cuts as a result of not being able to work. The ultimate betrayal for these workers came when it was revealed that DeGeneres was using a third-party, non-union crew to work on her show now that she was filming episodes from home.
Though those were fairly big controversies for The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, the outlet chose to focus on what DeGeneres’ “former bodyguard” Tom Majercak’s “bombshell new claims” about how it was working for the comedian. Majercak had been chosen to serve as DeGeneres’ executive protector at the 86th Academy Awards. He complained to Fox News, “Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to -- and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities -- that has never taken the time to say hi to me." Nor did DeGeneres thank him for protecting herself, her mother, or her wife, Portia de Rossi. The entire experience, Majercak explained, was completely “demeaning.”
After this “bombshell,” sources claimed to be worried for DeGeneres’ professional future, and that this recent run of bad press might ultimately culminate in her quitting her talk show. “It’s crisis time for Ellen, who is seriously considering stepping down,” a “long time friend” insisted. “She’s stuck in a contract for another year, but these mean girl stories aren’t going away.” One person apparently approves of DeGeneres’ plan so far: her wife, de Rossi. “Portia desperately wants her to slow down, so there are a lot of good reasons to walk away — and now there’s one very ‘mean’ reason to as well," concluded the source.
There’s no denying that there has been a slew of negative publicity aimed at Ellen DeGeneres over the past few months, but there is little to no evidence to support the claim that this wave of criticism has the talk show host convinced she needs to quit. On the contrary, producers for The Ellen DeGeneres Show have recently denied rumors that the show was coming to an end. And, since DeGeneres is the titular host of the show, that likely means she’ll be making a return for Season 18 of the popular daytime talk show.
The rumor that DeGeneres is quitting her talk show is particularly popular in the tabloids, despite the fact that it’s obviously false. Gossip Cop has come across these rumors so many times, we compiled them into an article of their own.
Then again, Gossip Cop is used to this sort of shoddy reporting when it comes to Woman’s Day, especially when the outlet is reporting on Ellen DeGeneres. After all, this was the same outlet that claimed Oprah was furious with DeGenres after the latter scored an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There was no interview, Gossip Cop discovered, therefore there was no need for Oprah’s supposed fury. This publication also claimed DeGeneres’ marriage with Portia de Rossi was at its breaking point, but the couple is still happily together, proving we were right to deem the story totally false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.