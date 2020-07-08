“Mean Ellen” Accusations Causing Ellen DeGeneres To Quit Talk Show?

Though those were fairly big controversies for The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, the outlet chose to focus on what DeGeneres’ “former bodyguard” Tom Majercak’s “bombshell new claims” about how it was working for the comedian. Majercak had been chosen to serve as DeGeneres’ executive protector at the 86th Academy Awards. He complained to Fox News, “Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to -- and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities -- that has never taken the time to say hi to me." Nor did DeGeneres thank him for protecting herself, her mother, or her wife, Portia de Rossi. The entire experience, Majercak explained, was completely “demeaning.”