This McDonald’s Iced Coffee Hack Will Have You Swearing Off Starbucks For Good

Some hacks are so dang simple that we kick ourselves for not figuring them out sooner.

This McDonald’s iced coffee hack is one of those, and we really can’t believe we didn’t think of this ourselves.

The McDonald’s Iced Coffee Hack

The iced coffee hack was posted by the very popular Instagrammer and TikToker @foodwithmichel. If you’re a food fan (who isn’t?) and haven’t already discovered him, his content is really worth checking out. His videos are fun, creative, mouth-watering and will give you so much food inspo.

The hack itself is super simple, but it’s genius. Here’s what you have to do:

Go to McDonald’s and order their big ol’, refreshingly cold iced coffee and a vanilla soft serve. Once you get your two items, remove the cup’s lid (or order it without one, for a little less plastic in the world). Drink a little of the iced coffee—but not too much. You just want to create a bit of space at the top. Then, flip your soft serve upside down and dunk the ice cream in your iced coffee. Give it a swirl and let some of the ice cream melt into the coffee. You can go all out and let the entire ice cream swirl combine with the coffee, or just give it a few dunks to add some creamy goodness. Stir up the ice cream and iced coffee combo, and enjoy!

@foodwithmichel Demonstrates The Hack

If you need to see it to believe it, here’s @foodwithmichel and a buddy demonstrating the hack.

Some folks noted in the comments that it might be easier to just order a bowl of soft serve and add some scoops into the iced coffee. If that sounds better to you, go for it!

Others said you shouldn’t get your hopes up about being able to try this hack, as McDonald’s soft serve machines are always out of service–but maybe you’ll get lucky!

But assuming everything works in your favor, give this hack a whirl. It just might transform everything you’ve ever known about caffeine.

