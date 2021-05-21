Matthew Perry’s Wedding Plans On The Rocks After TikTok ‘Scandal’?

Are Matthew Perry and fiance Molly Hurwitz calling their wedding off? In the wake of a TikTok scandal that revealed that Perry was on a dating app chatting up teenagers, one report says Hurwitz is ready to walk out. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Shaky Perry’s Wedding Woes’

First, a little background. Last month, Perry and Ben Affleck were in hot water after videos came out on TikTok of them chatting up much younger women on the dating app Raya. The backlash was swift, with Chrissy Teigen succinctly calling it “creepy.”

According to the National Enquirer, Perry’s been left reeling after Hurwitz put the wedding on hold. Friends of the Friends star are fearing for his health and sobriety as a result. Perry and Hurwitz have been on-again-off-again for a while, but this video was filmed during an off period.

A source says this makes no difference, explaining, “It’s got to be upsetting for her to know Matthew was pursuing other girls the moment they were broken up.” Hurwitz reportedly wants to step back and reassess the relationship, which a source says has left Perry “crushed and super worried about the future.”

How’s Matthew Perry Doing?

This Enquirer story seems more focused on attacking Perry than telling a legitimate story. It mentions his struggles with sobriety numerous times despite that having nothing to do with the TikTok scandal. It’s little things like this that make us take this story with a grain of salt.

Perry getting caught on video courting a teenager is embarrassing, but it doesn’t look like it’s hurt his engagement. The two were spotted last month wearing matching flannels, and Hurwitz was still wearing her engagement ring.

Perry’s appearance at the Friends reunion certainly didn’t inspire confidence in him, but this story still lacks any real evidence to prove that Hurwitz has called anything off.

Other Perry Stories

Perry is a favorite target of the Enquirer. It reported that he and Matt LeBlanc were going to fat camp ahead of the Friends reunion and later said he was “eating his sorrow away” following a split with Hurwitz. These stories were little more than potshots at his appearance. It also claimed that Perry would release a juicy tell-all memoir revealing his castmates’ secrets, but that never happened.

In August 2018, this outlet reported that Perry only had six months left to live, but he’s still very much alive. With a track record this lousy, it’s impossible to trust an Enquirer story about Perry. It’s had no insight in the past, and it doesn’t look like that’s changed.

